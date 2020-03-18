OnlineWire - New Orleans virtual gig calendar

While normal gigs are not being held during the pandemic, we'll be updating the WWOZ OnlineWire, a calendar of virtual gigs, in the place of the regular WWOZ Livewire. These are happening on a variety of platforms-- mostly social media. We're sharing links when and where we can.

Many musicians are offering digital "tip jars" via Venmo or other payment systems during these sets. Stay in and support some live, local music! As always, listings are subject to change.

Got a virtual gig to submit? Email it to onlinewire@wwoz.org! Make sure to include a link to where you are streaming.

DAILY CALENDAR

FRIDAY, MARCH 20

3pm Louis and Ashlee Michot

6:30pm Anders Osborne

7pm Ménage à Trois -The Living Room Series

7-9pm Lynn Drury and Shawn Williams

7pm "Dirty & Harry" feat. Andre Bohren and Harry Hardin

8pm-10pm Doyle Cooper Jazz Band

8pm Khris Royal

8pm Tiffany Pollack & Co.

9pm Big Freedia

9pm Amy Trail

9pm Terry McDermott & Justin Molaison

SATURDAY, MARCH 21

4:20pm Kermit Ruffins

6-8pm Carmella

8pm Cole Williams Band

8-10pm Dave Jordan

8pm Beth Patterson & Josh Paxton

8pm Jon Cleary

9pm Emergency Melodies! feat. Sage Rouge, Sam Shahin & Simon Berz

SUNDAY, MARCH 22

11am Amanda Shaw

6pm Swinging Gypsies

7pm Martin Masakowski, Simon Berz & Jon Gross Tuba-sco

MONDAY, MARCH 23

6-8pm Arsene DeLay and Charlie Wooton

7pm Robin Barnes & Pat Casey

8pm Tiffany Pollack & Co.

TUESDAY, MARCH 24

7-9pm Leslie Cooper and Harry Mayronne

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25

6pm Tonya Boyd-Cannon

7pm Mikey B3 Jazz Trio

8:30pm The Iceman Special

THURSDAY, MARCH 26

6-8pm Tender Moments w/Andre Bohren and Harry Hardin

8pm Tom McDermott

8pm Robert Snow & the Abitals

SATURDAY, MARCH 28

6-8pm Freddie Blue & the Friendship Circle

FRIDAY, APRIL 3

8pm Khris Royal

8pm Tiffany Pollack & Co.

9pm Big Freedia

SATURDAY, APRIL 4

6pm Father Ron & Friends

8pm Cole Williams Band

MONDAY, APRIL 6

7pm Robin Barnes & Pat Casey

8pm Tiffany Pollack & Co.

FRIDAY, APRIL 10

8pm Cole Williams Band

8pm Khris Royal

8pm Tiffany Pollack & Co.

9pm Big Freedia

Regular gigs include:

Live from Sidebar NOLA

Live from Buffa's

PAST:

THURSDAY, MARCH 19

11am Glen David Andrews, live from Treme

5:30pm Jamie Lynn Vessels

6-8pm Davis Rogan

6-8pm Bywater Porchcast f/Rob Armus, Dick Deluxe, Gypsy Stew, and Andy J Forest

7pm David Bandrowski, Jacques Duffourc & Jonathan Freilich

7:30pm Joel Wilson & Ben Herrington

8pm Nicholas Payton and Sasha Masakowski

8pm-10pm Tom McDermott and Aurora Nealand

8pm Debbie Davis and Josh Paxton

9pm Jonathan Freilich, James Singleton & Dan Oestreicher