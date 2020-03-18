OnlineWire - New Orleans virtual gig calendar

While normal gigs are not being held during the pandemic, we'll be updating the WWOZ OnlineWire, a calendar of virtual gigs, in the place of the regular WWOZ Livewire. These are happening on a variety of platforms-- mostly social media. We're sharing links when and where we can.
Many musicians are offering digital "tip jars" via Venmo or other payment systems during these sets. Stay in and support some live, local music! As always, listings are subject to change.
Got a virtual gig to submit? Email it to onlinewire@wwoz.org! Make sure to include a link to where you are streaming.
DAILY CALENDAR
FRIDAY, MARCH 20
3pm Louis and Ashlee Michot
6:30pm Anders Osborne
7pm Ménage à Trois -The Living Room Series
7-9pm Lynn Drury and Shawn Williams
7pm "Dirty & Harry" feat. Andre Bohren and Harry Hardin
8pm-10pm Doyle Cooper Jazz Band
8pm Khris Royal
8pm Tiffany Pollack & Co.
9pm Big Freedia
9pm Amy Trail
9pm Terry McDermott & Justin Molaison
SATURDAY, MARCH 21
4:20pm Kermit Ruffins
6-8pm Carmella
8pm Cole Williams Band
8-10pm Dave Jordan
8pm Beth Patterson & Josh Paxton
8pm Jon Cleary
9pm Emergency Melodies! feat. Sage Rouge, Sam Shahin & Simon Berz
SUNDAY, MARCH 22
11am Amanda Shaw
6pm Swinging Gypsies
7pm Martin Masakowski, Simon Berz & Jon Gross Tuba-sco
MONDAY, MARCH 23
6-8pm Arsene DeLay and Charlie Wooton
7pm Robin Barnes & Pat Casey
8pm Tiffany Pollack & Co.
TUESDAY, MARCH 24
7-9pm Leslie Cooper and Harry Mayronne
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25
6pm Tonya Boyd-Cannon
7pm Mikey B3 Jazz Trio
8:30pm The Iceman Special
THURSDAY, MARCH 26
6-8pm Tender Moments w/Andre Bohren and Harry Hardin
8pm Tom McDermott
8pm Robert Snow & the Abitals
SATURDAY, MARCH 28
6-8pm Freddie Blue & the Friendship Circle
FRIDAY, APRIL 3
8pm Khris Royal
8pm Tiffany Pollack & Co.
9pm Big Freedia
SATURDAY, APRIL 4
6pm Father Ron & Friends
8pm Cole Williams Band
MONDAY, APRIL 6
7pm Robin Barnes & Pat Casey
8pm Tiffany Pollack & Co.
FRIDAY, APRIL 10
8pm Cole Williams Band
8pm Khris Royal
8pm Tiffany Pollack & Co.
9pm Big Freedia
Regular gigs include:
Live from Sidebar NOLA
Live from Buffa's
PAST:
THURSDAY, MARCH 19
11am Glen David Andrews, live from Treme
5:30pm Jamie Lynn Vessels
6-8pm Davis Rogan
6-8pm Bywater Porchcast f/Rob Armus, Dick Deluxe, Gypsy Stew, and Andy J Forest
7pm David Bandrowski, Jacques Duffourc & Jonathan Freilich
7:30pm Joel Wilson & Ben Herrington
8pm Nicholas Payton and Sasha Masakowski
8pm-10pm Tom McDermott and Aurora Nealand
8pm Debbie Davis and Josh Paxton
9pm Jonathan Freilich, James Singleton & Dan Oestreicher