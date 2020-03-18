OnlineWire - New Orleans virtual gig calendar

While normal gigs are not being held during the pandemic, we'll be updating the WWOZ OnlineWire, a calendar of virtual gigs, in the place of the regular WWOZ Livewire. These are happening on a variety of platforms-- mostly social media. We're sharing links when and where we can.
Many musicians are offering digital "tip jars" via Venmo or other payment systems during these sets. Stay in and support some live, local music! As always, listings are subject to change.
Got a virtual gig to submit? Email it to onlinewire@wwoz.org!
Regular gigs include:
Live from Sidebar NOLA
Live from Buffa's
DAILY CALENDAR
THURSDAY, MARCH 19
11am Glen David Andrews, live from Treme
8pm-10pm Tom McDermott and Aurora Nealand
FRIDAY, MARCH 20
Ménage à Trois -The Living Room Series
8pm-10pm Doyle Cooper Jazz Band
SATURDAY, MARCH 21
6-8pm Carmella
8pm Cole Williams Band
8-10pm Dave Jordan
MONDAY, MARCH 23
6-8pm Arsene DeLay and Charlie Wooton
TUESDAY, MARCH 24
7-9pm Leslie Cooper and Harry Mayronne
THURSDAY, MARCH 26
6-8pm Tender Moments w/Andre Bohren and Harry Hardin
SATURDAY, APRIL 4
FRIDAY, APRIL 10