OnlineWire - New Orleans virtual gig calendar

While normal gigs are not being held during the pandemic, we'll be updating the WWOZ OnlineWire, a calendar of virtual gigs, in the place of the regular WWOZ Livewire. These are happening on a variety of platforms-- mostly social media. We're sharing links when and where we can.

Many musicians are offering digital "tip jars" via Venmo or other payment systems during these sets. Stay in and support some live, local music! As always, listings are subject to change.

Got a virtual gig to submit? Email it to onlinewire@wwoz.org!

Regular gigs include:

Live from Sidebar NOLA

Live from Buffa's

DAILY CALENDAR

THURSDAY, MARCH 19

11am Glen David Andrews, live from Treme

8pm-10pm Tom McDermott and Aurora Nealand

FRIDAY, MARCH 20

Ménage à Trois -The Living Room Series

8pm-10pm Doyle Cooper Jazz Band

SATURDAY, MARCH 21

6-8pm Carmella

8pm Cole Williams Band

8-10pm Dave Jordan

MONDAY, MARCH 23

6-8pm Arsene DeLay and Charlie Wooton

TUESDAY, MARCH 24

7-9pm Leslie Cooper and Harry Mayronne

THURSDAY, MARCH 26

6-8pm Tender Moments w/Andre Bohren and Harry Hardin

SATURDAY, APRIL 4

8pm Cole Williams Band

FRIDAY, APRIL 10

8pm Cole Williams Band