OnlineWire - New Orleans virtual gig calendar

Published on: March 18th, 2020

Video camera [Photo by Katherine Johnson]

Video camera [Photo by Katherine Johnson]
Photo by Katherine Johnson

While normal gigs are not being held during the pandemic, we'll be updating the WWOZ OnlineWire, a calendar of virtual gigs, in the place of the regular WWOZ Livewire. These are happening on a variety of platforms-- mostly social media. We're sharing links when and where we can.

Many musicians are offering digital "tip jars" via Venmo or other payment systems during these sets. Stay in and support some live, local music! As always, listings are subject to change.

Got a virtual gig to submit? Email it to onlinewire@wwoz.org!

Regular gigs include:

Live from Sidebar NOLA
Live from Buffa's

DAILY CALENDAR

THURSDAY, MARCH 19

11am Glen David Andrews, live from Treme
8pm-10pm Tom McDermott and Aurora Nealand

FRIDAY, MARCH 20

Ménage à Trois -The Living Room Series
8pm-10pm Doyle Cooper Jazz Band

SATURDAY, MARCH 21

6-8pm Carmella
8pm Cole Williams Band
8-10pm Dave Jordan

MONDAY, MARCH 23

6-8pm Arsene DeLay and Charlie Wooton

TUESDAY, MARCH 24

7-9pm Leslie Cooper and Harry Mayronne

THURSDAY, MARCH 26

6-8pm Tender Moments w/Andre Bohren and Harry Hardin

SATURDAY, APRIL 4

8pm Cole Williams Band

FRIDAY, APRIL 10

8pm Cole Williams Band

WWOZ
Get the 'OZone monthly newsletter
Follow 'OZ
facebook logo
Like us on Facebook
Learn More
Volunteer
Volunteer at WWOZ
More
WWOZ
Hear it here!
Listen

WWOZ
help listening | About WWOZ | Contact WWOZ | Site Terms | Privacy Policy | Jobs

All user-submitted content owned by the Poster. Everything else is (C) 2001-2020 WWOZ New Orleans 90.7 FM. All rights reserved.