Read Our 2024 Report to the Community

Dear Guardians of the Groove,

I am incredibly proud to share with you WWOZ's brand new 2024 Report to the Community!

I think you'll agree--this is a WOW!

Many thanks to our amazing staff, show hosts, volunteers, musicians, board and supporters. This is all possible because of you!

Please consider an end of year gift to WWOZ so we can continue to grow and expand our mission of being the worldwide voice, archive and flag-bearer of New Orleans music! wwoz.org/donate

Yours in the Groove,

Beth

Download the PDF: