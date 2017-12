Remembering those we lost in 2017

The New Orleans music and cultural communities lost a number of talented and influential individuals in 2017. Here, we remember those who passed away in the last year.

WWOZ's Dan Fitzgerald, d. Jan. 6, 2017

John Boudreaux, d. Jan. 14, 2017

Charlie Sims, d. Feb. 5, 2017

Arnold "Sweets" DePass, d. Feb. 20, 2017

WWOZ's Lewis White, d. March 2017

Lolis Elie, d. April 4, 2017

Deborah "Big Red" Cotton, d. May 2, 2017

Harris "Lee" Rea, d. May 11, 2017

Dyan "Mama D" French Cole, d. May 20, 2017

Isaac "Mr. Ike" Edwards, d. July 5, 2017

Dolores Marsalis, d. July 18, 2017

D.L. Menard, d. July 25, 2017

Marc Adams, d. August 20, 2017

Royce Osborne, d. Sept. 14, 2017

"Washboard" Lissa Driscoll, d. Sept. 2017

Fats Domino, d. Oct. 24, 2017

Wendell Eugene, d. Nov. 8, 2017

Ara Porter, d. Nov. 28, 2017

Keely Smith, d. Dec. 16, 2017