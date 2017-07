We're sad to mark the passing of Dolores Marsalis, matriarch of one of the world's great musical families, who died earlier this month of cancer at the age of 80. She was married to legendary New Orleans jazz pianist Ellis Marsalis, and together they had six sons: Branford, Wynton, Ellis III, Delfeayo, Mboya Kinyatta, and Jason.

A native New Orleanian, Dolores Ferdinand Marsalis attended St. Mary's Academy High School and Grambling State University.