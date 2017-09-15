In Memoriam: Lissa Driscoll

Remembering a one-of-a-kind woman this morning-- rest in peace, Lissa Driscoll.

Lissa was a longtime performer at various spots throughout the French Quarter and befriended and influenced many musicians in New Orleans. She first came to New Orleans to see her heroine, Blue Lu Barker, and became a street performer fixture for years, playing with dozens, if not hundreds, of different musicians throughout her time here. Lissa loved to play and did not prioritize making money from her music. She will be greatly missed.

A celebration of her life will be happening Monday, September 18 at Rare Form (437 Esplanade), 1pm-till.