Remembering those we lost in 2018

Published on: December 30th, 2018
The New Orleans music and cultural communities lost a number of talented and influential individuals in 2018. Here, we remember those who passed away in the last year.
Johnny Jackson, Jr., d. January 24
Arthur "Mr. Okra" Robinson, d. February 15
Johnny Vindigni, d. March 5
Big Chief Thomas Sparks, d. March 14
Barbara Gillmor, d. March 18
Charles Neville, d. April 26
Tee Eva Perry Adams, d. June 7
Henry Butler, d. July 2
Theryl "The Houseman" DeClouet, d. July 15
Leslie "Lazy Lester" Johnson, d. August 22
Tony Joe White, d. October 24
Billy Delle, d. November 14
Darryl Adams, d. Dec. 18
Curtis Johnson, d. Dec. 22