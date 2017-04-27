5 things to know for 4/28 - 5/4

It's an awesome week to be in New Orleans!

1) The 48th annual New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival kicks off on Friday, April 28. The team has put together another amazing lineup with 500+ acts over 7 days at the Fair Grounds. WWOZ will be on hand broadcasting live from everyday of the festival. Check out our broadcast schedule here and tune in!

2) WWOZ's 29th annual Piano Night will be held Monday, May 1 at House of Blues New Orleans. This one is subtitled "Back to the Roots" and for good reason-- the evening will be a return to the original concept: solo pianists, playing one at a time on the main stage at the HOB. Performers include Ellis Marsalis, Marcia Ball, Joe Krown, David Torkanowsky, Tom McDermott, Josh Paxton, John Gros, Tom Worrell, and Al "Lil Fats" Jackson. Get your tickets now!

3) International Jazz Day is Sunday, April 30 and it's always a little extra special in New Orleans, the birthplace of the genre. This year, Havana is serving as the host city for Jazz Day and Cuba is the focus in the Jazz Fest Cultural Exchange Pavilion. Jazz has always held strong in Cuba and this year, its place in Cuban culture is being celebrated in a myriad of ways at both events. Read more about the festivities.

4) There's no better way to participate in GiveNOLA Day on Tuesday, May 2 than by supporting New Orleans community radio! We give voice to a countless number of local artists, organizations, and projects all year long to help them get the word out about what's going on. Participate in this day of local giving by supporting WWOZ. You can even schedule your donation now and it'll be processed on Tuesday.

5) There are a ton of great shows happening away from the Fair Grounds, as well, over the next week and a half. If FREE is a big draw for you, check out the 30+ acts scheduled to perform in-store at the Louisiana Music Factory and the concerts happening at the Jazz & Heritage Center on Saturday, April 29 (Ernan Lopez-Nussa with special guests Jon Cleary and members of the Preservation Hall Jazz Band) and Gospel Is Alive! featuring the Clark Sisters on Monday, May 1 at the Franklin Avenue Baptist Church (2515 Franklin Ave.).

More free offerings this week: GiveNOLA Fest on Tuesday, May 2 with performances from Irma Thomas, Big Sam's Funky Nation, and Rebirth Brass Band. Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah at a special edition Tuesday at the Square on May 2, Kermit Ruffins & the BBQ Swingers + Marcia Ball Band at Wednesday at the Square on May 3, and Russell Batiste & Friends, Joe Krown Trio featuring Russell Batiste and Walter "Wolfman" Washington at Jazz in the Park on May 4.

Plus, get your head into the "business" side of the entertainment industry during Sync Up 2017, a free conference happening at the Jazz & Heritage Center. If you can't attend, WWOZ will be live video streaming each session of the Music portion.

And if that's not enough, a little lagniappe:

All-Star Country Fest: April 30-May 3

NOLA Crawfish Fest: May 1-3

Soundtracks: Songs That Defined History - Hurricane Katrina: May 1 at 6:30p

Chaz Fest: May 3