Sync Up Conference 2017

7:30p WE ARE X, with a teaser for ANIMALS
Under the enigmatic direction of drummer, pianist, composer and producer Yoshiki, X Japan has sold over 30 million singles and albums combined – captivating such a wide range of admirers as Sir George Martin, KISS, Stan Lee and even the Japanese Emperor – and pioneered a spectacle-driven style of visual rock, creating a one-of-a-kind cultural phenomenon. Chronicling the band’s exhilarating, tumultuous and unimaginable history over the past three decades – persevering through personal, physical and spiritual heartache – the film culminates with preparations for their breathtaking reunion concert at New York’s legendary Madison Square Garden. Directed by acclaimed documentarian Stephen Kijak ( “Stones in Exile,” “Scott Walker: 30 Century Man” ), “We Are X” is an astonishingly intimate portrait of a deeply haunted — but truly unstoppable — virtuoso and the music that has enthralled legions of the world’s most devoted fans. Preceded by a teaser for Benjamin Simmons’ upcoming NOLA documentary, “Animals.”
Wednesday, May 3 SYNC UP CINEMA
2p BACK STORY by Iman Shervington
“Back Story” is a documentary created by the Institute of Women & Ethnic Studies that examines what it feels like to be a black male living in America. Five young black men from different backgrounds and areas of New Orleans filmed their lives for six months and share their views on everything from education to criminal justice. Mixing archival footage with interviews at recent civil rights events and with civil rights leaders Marc Morial and Al Sharpton, this documentary provides a glimpse into the variety of expression of black maleness in the United States.
3p HOGWASH
“Hogwash” is a Louisiana web series by Zack Godshall. Set in the fictional Louisiana town of Oubliette, “Hogwash” is a quirky tale about unintentionally-hilarious locals doing mysterious things. Godshall makes films about unsung people and places that exist along the fringes of culture. His subjects range from claim adjusters working in post-Katrina New Orleans to divinely inspired folk architects. His first two narrative films, “Low and Behold” and “Lord Byron,” premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and were distributed by Sundance Artists' Services, and his documentaries have played on Time.com and The Documentary Channel, and have garnered awards at film festivals around the country.
5p The Road Film, a discussion with Darren Dean
Producer Darren Dean (“Tangerine”) brings his crew to New Orleans for the new road film, “Short History of the Long Road,” and shares the do’s, don’ts and secrets of this adventurous style of filmmaking. We also present a conversation with local producer Angela Tucker, whose recent road film “Intersection” is about to premiere at Full Frame, and who is in development on a local indie, “Paper Chase.”
6p SYNC UP CINEMA KEYNOTE: Hannah Beachler
Hannah Beachler is a prolific production designer with an affinity for evocative designs and visuals. She crafts a unique emotional landscape for every story. Beachler is currently working with director Ryan Coogler on Marvel’s much-anticipated “Black Panther.” She previously collaborated with Coogler on: “Creed,” the spinoff from the Rocky film series, and “Fruitvale Station,” 2013's Sundance Film Festival breakout and winner of the Prix de L’Avenir in the Un Certain Regard competition at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival, as well as 45 other nominations and awards. She also collaborated with director Barry Jenkins on the 2017 Best Picture Oscar-winning film “Moonlight,” a coming of age tale that transcends traditional genre boundaries. Beachler also designed Beyoncé’s stunning visual concept album “Lemonade,” for which she won the 2017 Art Director’s Guild Award for Excellence in Production Design for Awards or Special Events and earned a 2016 Emmy nomination for Outstanding Production Design for A Variety Nonfiction Event or Award Special.
7p WIFT LA presents Courtyard Happy Hour & Book Launch for “Almost Hollywood, Nearly New Orleans: The Lure of the Local Film Economy,” by Vicki Mayer.
Celebrate Hannah Beachler’s keynote and the closing of Sync Up Cinema 2017 with a happy hour presented by WIFT-LA, along with the book launch for Vicki Mayer’s “Almost Hollywood, Nearly New Orleans.”
8p NOS AMIS
“Nos Amis” is an HBO Documentary film following the rock band Eagles of Death Metal’s return to Paris after the horrifying terrorist attack at the Bataclan concert hall a year earlier.
Friday, May 5 SYNC UP MUSIC
10a Panel Discussion
Women Running the Show: Female event producers, tour managers and sound engineers
It’s a man’s world? Don’t tell that to these strong ladies, who run the show for some of the biggest acts and largest events. Making it to the top of the game is never easy, but it takes a special kind of grit to bust through the glass ceiling in the concert business.
Sami Slovy, tour manager for Neko Case, production coordinator for Buku Festival
Christine McBride, event producer, The Solomon Group
Alex Diaz, front of house engineer, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band
Addie Olsen, festival director, Buku Festival
Sharita Cenac, event producer, Sharita’s World
Alison Fensterstock, moderator
11a Panel Discussion
Oh No You Didn’t – Use My Song Without Permission
Yes, copyright infringement is still a thing. Major corporations, political campaigns and media outlets continue to use copyrighted music without obtaining the necessary permissions – or paying for them. We’ll show you real-world examples of how infringers operate. And we’ll show you the consequences of failing to make sure your copyrights are up to date.
Brent McCrossen, CEO and co-founder, AudioSocket
Tim Kappel, attorney
12p Case Study
Tank & the Bangas
From coffee houses and poetry slams to music festivals and National Public Radio: it’s taken a few years for Tank & the Bangas to develop an audience for their unique blend of rock and performance art. But now that this very nontraditional New Orleans band is the winner of a nationwide video contest on NPR, we ask, “What’s their key to success?” (Hint: “C” stands for “confidence.”)
Tarriona “Tank” Ball, lead singer and poet
Joshua Johnson, drummer and musical director
Albert Allenback, saxophone
Tavia Osbey, manager
Saturday, May 6 SYNC UP MEDIA RECEPTION
10a Location: The Jazz & Heritage Gallery, 1205 N. Rampart Street (corner of Rampart & Gov. Nicholls)
Join us for coffee and Bloody Marys as we welcome local and visiting media folks who are covering New Orleans music and culture during Jazz Fest.