Sync Up Conference 2017

The 10th annual Sync Up conference is coming April 28 to May 6. This unique conference brings together leaders in music, film and digital media for educational and networking sessions during Jazz Fest. Events include Sync Up Music April 28-29 and May 5 (which will also streamed live at wwoz.org/livevideo), Sync Up Cinema May 1-3 and a Sync Up Media Reception May 6. Admission is free, but advance registration is required - register online here.

With panel discussions, interviews, screenings and social events, Sync Up approaches the entertainment business from the perspective of the independent artist. All events take place at the George & Joyce Wein Jazz & Heritage Center (1225 N. Rampart St.).

Highlights of Sync Up Music 2017:

• A keynote interview with Derek Vincent Smith, aka the electronic music megastar Pretty Lights

• “Case study” discussions with two New Orleans groups who broke big in 2017: The Revivalists and Tank & the Bangas

• Panels on women at the helm of major event production, a clear-eyed look at the cost of making indie records and licensing music to nontraditional film outlets

• An “entrepreneur focus” on O.G. Blake Owens, who masterfully cross-promotes his businesses in hip-hop and night bike touring

Sync Up Cinema – presented in partnership with the New Orleans Video Access Center – takes place May 1-3.

Highlights of Sync Up Cinema 2017:

• A keynote from production designer Hannah Beachler, a veteran of work on “Moonlight,” Beyoncé’s “Lemonade” and Marvel’s upcoming “Black Panther”

• Lots of film screenings, including “Nos Amis,” an HBO Documentary on the rock band Eagles of Death Metal returning to Paris’ Bataclan theater a year after the infamous terrorist attack during their concert there

• Panels on breaking into the film festival world and an intro to the Louisiana Film Prize

• Films spotlighting the cultures of Cuba and Jamaica

On Saturday, May 6, a media reception for local and visiting journalists covering New Orleans’ culture during Jazz Fest will be held.

For the complete schedule of panels, keynotes and screenings, please visit www.syncupconference.com.

SYNC UP 2017

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Friday, April 28 SYNC UP MUSIC

10a Panel Discussion

How Much Should You Spend on Your Indie Record?

The promise of digital technology was that we’d all be making albums in our bedrooms on our laptops for free, right? Some artists – especially in hip-hop – are able to do just that, and convincingly. But many others are spending anywhere from $1,500 to $30,000, and sometimes more, to make a professionally produced record in a proper studio. How much should you plan to spend? We talk to four record makers with wildly divergent approaches.

Brian Seeger, jazz musician

Nesby Phips, rap artist

Lefty Parker, rock artist

Chris Finney, record producer/engineer



11a Case Study

The Revivalists

Since forming in New Orleans 10 years ago, The Revivalists have built a career the old-fashioned way: one fan at a time, thanks to blistering live performances. Without much fanfare, they’ve steadily built an audience to the point where they’re main attractions at many of the biggest festivals in the country – getting billing higher than bands that have been around twice as long. What did they learn along the way? We talk to key members to find out.

David Shaw, lead singer

Zack Feinberg, guitar

Andrew Campanelli, drums

Dave Melerine, tour manager

11:40a Entrepreneur Spotlight

O.G. Blake Owens, hip-hop artist and co-founder Bike Rite/Get Up N Ride

A polished G-funk rapper with several solid releases to his name, O.G. Blake Owens had a straight job at a music club and was promoting shows on the side to spotlight his friends. Then he had a vision – a brightly lit one – of friends on multi-colored bicycles taking over the night streets. His Get Up N Ride rolling parties have become a massive phenomenon – changing the bicycle culture of New Orleans – and a profitable sideline that he cross-promotes with his music.

12:15p Panel Discussion

Meet the Festival Buyers

You’ve got a new act on the scene and you want to get beyond nightclubs. What’s next? Festivals. But it’s too hard – and too expensive – to make big road trips. So you need to break into the festivals in your hometown. We introduce you to some of the key talent buyers at the bigger festivals in the New Orleans market, so you can hear what it takes to score a gig. You’re welcome.

Don Kelly, Voodoo Music & Art Festival

Reeves Price, Buku Music Festival

Jared Zeller, Mid-City Bayou Boogaloo Festival

Greg Schatz, French Quarter Festival

Cleveland Spears, Fried Chicken Festival



Saturday, April 29 SYNC UP MUSIC

10a Panel Discussion

Planning your release strategy: Distribution, Publicity and Gigs

Should you make physical product or go strictly digital? Should you hire a publicist? Or a radio promoter? What outlets mean the most to your audience? What gigs are not only attainable but also make strategic sense?

AF THE NAYSAYER, rapper

Josh Hefner, drummer and business manager, The Royal Teeth

Marc Broussard, singer/songwriter



11a Panel Discussion

Getting Your Music Into Non-Traditional Film/Video Projects

Licensing a track to a major motion picture or TV production requires access to a very insular circle of the “music supervisors” who recommend tunes to directors and producers. Is there a way into the world of “sync” licensing that bypasses the big players? Web TV, upstart video games and indie films are great ways to get a foot in the door.

Josh Rabinowitz, The Grey Group

Sarah Bromberg, music supervisor

Darcy McKinnon, New Orleans Video Access Center



12p Keynote Interview

Pretty Lights

A skateboarder turned punk rocker from Colorado, Derek Vincent Smith went on to become the famous DJ/producer who Rick Rubin called “the face and voice of the new American electronic music scene.” But even if electronic music is his thing, he never lost the taste for real musicians improvising onstage. So it’s not entirely surprising that one of the biggest concert draws on the tour circuit now calls New Orleans home. We hear his thoughts on how young artists can break through in today’s music business.

Moderator: Sam D’Arcangelo, OffBeat magazine

Monday, May 1 SYNC UP CINEMA

2p Best of the Fests

Top Louisiana-produced short films from the New Orleans Film Festival 2016, the 48 Hour Film Festival and the Louisiana Film Prize 2016.

4:30p The Revolution will be Televised

Firelight Media and Field of Vision present short films made in a new era by minority creators focused on issues affecting vulnerable communities. Presented by Firelight’s Loira Limbal, this bloc will contain Firelight’s shorts, along with Garrett Bradley’s Sundance Jury Award winner “Aloné,” and shorts from NOVAC’s “BetteR: Baton Rouge” short documentary project.

5p Louisiana Film Prize Social

Meet the crew behind the Louisiana Film Prize and learn how you can shoot a short in Shreveport and enter to win $50,000 at the world’s most generous short film competition!

6p Panel Discussion: Screen the Screener

The process of getting your film accepted into a film festival can feel like opaque magic. Meet screeners who have screened and curated for festivals big and small, and learn what to do and not to do as you approach festival season.

Clint Bowie, New Orleans Film Festival

Vaughn Greve, Sundance Film Festival, Outfest, AFIFF, Sundance Labs

Angela Catalano, Shotgun Cinema, Milwaukee Film, True/False, New Orleans Film Festival, Milwaukee Underground

Greta Hagen-Richardson, Citizen Jane, True/False, Los Angeles Film Festival

Moderator: Lauren Domino

7p BURNING SANDS presented by Netflix, with filmmaker Gerard McMurray

“Burning Sands” takes you on a raw, voyeuristic journey of fraternity pledging through the eyes of one favored pledgee, who is torn between honoring a code of silence and standing up against the intensifying violence of underground hazing. Led by a breakthrough performance by Trevor Jackson, New Orleans’ own Gerard McMurray's feature directorial debut brings an emotional honesty to the classic tale of "rites of passage" and the complicated bonds of brotherhood.

Tuesday, May 2 SYNC UP CINEMA

2p PIMENTO AND HOT PEPPER: THE STORY OF MENTO MUSIC

Mento music is a fusion of African and European musical traditions that began in Jamaica in the 19th century. Although widely played throughout the island for many years, it wasn’t until the early 1950s that the first mento recording appeared on a 78 rpm disc. This decade was mento’s golden age, as a variety of artists recorded mento songs in an assortment of rhythms and styles. It was the peak of mento’s creativity and popularity in Jamaica and the birth of Jamaica’s recording industry. This film was edited by New Orleans’ own Tim Watson.

3:30p CUBA BLOC

Enjoy short films from this year’s Jazz Fest international focus country, Cuba. Including William Sabourin O’Reilly’s “código color: memorias,” new works by Cuban animators and youth-created videos from Cuba’s Cámara Chica collective.

4p The New Orleans Musicians Clinic 19th Birthday Celebration Happy Hour

Before we screen “One Note At a Time,” join the team from the New Orleans Musicians Clinic, as we celebrate 19 years of keeping the music alive!

5p ONE NOTE AT A TIME

“One Note At a Time” is a beautifully crafted feature documentary, rich with colorful characters. It’s set in the iconic musical backdrop of New Orleans, where the music stopped in 2005... when one of the most deadly and destructive hurricanes in American history struck. This is the story of some who made it back, told in their own words, with those who fought alongside to resuscitate the music scene – most notably the founders of The New Orleans Musicians’ Clinic and Assistance Foundation, a unique medical facility with the motto “Keeping the music ALIVE.”