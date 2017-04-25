Joe Krown: Piano Night special feature

WWOZ's Piano Night, held annually during Jazz Fest at the House of Blues, celebrates the New Orleans piano tradition. This year, we're taking it way back courtesy of WWOZ enthusiast and 2017 Piano Night organizer and performer Joe Krown. The theme of Piano Night 2017 is "Back To The Roots" as performers strip down and pay homage to Professor Longhair and the other fantastically talented pianists that contributed to create the New Orleans piano sound with just a single piano and no backing band. Krown was a big part of the effort and enthusiasm to return to the root sound for this year's event.

In the final days leading up to Piano Night, to be held Monday, May 1 at House of Blues, we're taking a look at Krown and his impressive skills. Krown has performed at Piano Night every year since 1997. Check out his performance at last year's Piano Night as he paid tribute to the late, great Allen Toussaint's 'Mother-In-Law,' a song made famous by Ernie K-Doe and 'All Of It.'

JOE KROWN 'All Of It' from WWOZ New Orleans on Vimeo.