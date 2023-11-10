2024 Louisiana-based Grammy Award nominees

Congratulations to all of the 2024 Grammy Award nominees, especially those from Louisiana and the Gulf Coast!

Jon Batiste garnered five nominations with World Music Radio is up for Album of the Year from which 'Butterfly' is up for Song of the Year, as well as Best American Roots Performance. Jon also received a nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance alongside Lana Del Rey for 'Candy Necklace' and Best Jazz Performance for 'Movement 18' (Heroes).'

Rickie Lee Jones is nominated for 'PIeces of Treasure' in the Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album category

Bobby Rush received another nomination in Best Traditional Blues Album category for 'All My Love For You' while Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton are nominated for Best Contemporary Blues Album for 'Death Wish Blues.

Louisiana acts are, again, very well-represented in the Best Regional Roots Music Album category, sweeping the nominations this year! Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. & The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band is nominated for 'New Beginnings,' Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers for 'Live at the 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival,' Lost Bayou Ramblers & Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra for 'Live: Orpheum Theater Nola,' New Breed Brass Band for 'Made in New Orleans,' New Orleans Nightcrawlers for 'Too Much To Hold,' and The Rumble Featuring Chief Joseph Boudreaux, Jr. for 'Live at the Maple Leaf.'

Lauren Daigle is nominated for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song for 'Thank God I Do' and Best Contemporary Christian Music Album for her self-titled release.

PJ Morton is nominated for Best Traditional R&B Performance for 'Good Morning' alongside Susan Carol.

Ibrahim Maalouf featuring Cimafunk and Tank & the Bangas are nominated for 'Todo Colores' in the Best Global Music Performance category.

'The Collected Works of Neutral Milk Hotel' is up for Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package. Jeff Mangum, Daniel Murphy, and Mark Ohe are the art directors (Neutral Milk Hotel).

Congratulations to all the artists with Louisiana ties and fingers crossed for y'all to win! The 66th GRAMMY Awards will air February 4, 2023.