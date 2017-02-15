Happy to announce our upcoming feature on Tank & the Bangas! This rising group was founded at an open mic set in 2011 and hasn't slowed down since. Leader Tarriona "Tank" Ball is an accomplished spoken-word performer who integrates poetry slam style and art into the Bangas songs. Tank's style combines with talented musicianship to give the group a unique sound that singles them out as one of the most distinctive groups in New Orleans today.

Their performances range from being "one of the most energetic shows you’ll ever see" to "a gospel tent in Mississippi." Check out the trailer for "Closeup: Tank & the Bangas" below!