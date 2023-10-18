WWOZ honored with 9 nominations by Press Club of New Orleans for Excellence in Journalism

Published on: October 18th, 2023

906 krewedelusion 2022 [Photo by MJ Mastrogiovanni]

krewedelusion [Photo by MJ Mastrogiovanni]
krewedelusion 2022 [Photo by MJ Mastrogiovanni]

We are proud to share that WWOZ has been honored with nine nominations in six categories by the Press Club of New Orleans for Excellence in Journalism! The nominations encompass media produced and published during the 2022 calendar year.

Here are our nominations:

Best Use of Facebook
Jazz Fest
New Orleans Music and Culture

Best Visual Storytelling
Backstreet Cultural Museum Renewal Second Line
Bernard Pearce Memorial Second Line

Best Feature Videography
Perseverance Hall

Best Use of Twitter
Festing In Place
Takin' It To The Streets

Best Use of Instagram
New Orleans Music and Culture

Best Feature Photo
krewedelusion by MJ Mastrogiovanni

Topic tags: 
Awards, Jazz Fest, Film/Video, News about WWOZ, Festing in Place, Photography
Related content: 

WWOZ
Get the 'OZone monthly newsletter
Follow 'OZ
facebook logo
Like us on Facebook
Learn More
Volunteer
Volunteer at WWOZ
More
WWOZ
Hear it here!
Listen

WWOZ
help listening | About WWOZ | Contact WWOZ | Site Terms | Privacy Policy | Jobs

All user-submitted content owned by the Poster. Everything else is (C) 2001-2023 WWOZ New Orleans 90.7 FM. All rights reserved.