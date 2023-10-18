WWOZ honored with 9 nominations by Press Club of New Orleans for Excellence in Journalism

We are proud to share that WWOZ has been honored with nine nominations in six categories by the Press Club of New Orleans for Excellence in Journalism! The nominations encompass media produced and published during the 2022 calendar year.

Here are our nominations:

Best Use of Facebook

Jazz Fest

New Orleans Music and Culture

Best Visual Storytelling

Backstreet Cultural Museum Renewal Second Line

Bernard Pearce Memorial Second Line

Best Feature Videography

Perseverance Hall

Best Use of Twitter

Festing In Place

Takin' It To The Streets

Best Use of Instagram

New Orleans Music and Culture

Best Feature Photo

krewedelusion by MJ Mastrogiovanni