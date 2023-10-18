WWOZ honored with 9 nominations by Press Club of New Orleans for Excellence in Journalism

We are proud to share that WWOZ has been honored with nine nominations in six categories by the Press Club of New Orleans for Excellence in Journalism! The nominations encompass media produced and published during the 2022 calendar year.
Here are our nominations:
Best Use of Facebook
Jazz Fest
New Orleans Music and Culture
Best Visual Storytelling
Backstreet Cultural Museum Renewal Second Line
Bernard Pearce Memorial Second Line
Best Feature Videography
Perseverance Hall
Best Use of Twitter
Festing In Place
Takin' It To The Streets
Best Use of Instagram
New Orleans Music and Culture
Best Feature Photo
krewedelusion by MJ Mastrogiovanni