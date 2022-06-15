WWOZ honored with 7 nominations by Press Club of New Orleans for Excellence in Journalism

We are proud to share that WWOZ has been honored with seven nominations in five categories by the Press Club of New Orleans for Excellence in Journalism! The nominations encompass media produced and published during the 2021 calendar year.

Here are our nominations:

Best Use of Facebook

Jazz Festing In Place

Piano Night

Best Feature Videography

From The Streets: Action Jackson

Best Use of Instagram

Jazz Festing In Place

Takin' It To The Streets

Best Use of Twitter

Takin' It To The Streets

Best Feature Photo

Young Men Olympian Jeffrey Lewis by MJ Mastrogiovanni