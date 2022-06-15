WWOZ honored with 7 nominations by Press Club of New Orleans for Excellence in Journalism

Published on: June 15th, 2022

We are proud to share that WWOZ has been honored with seven nominations in five categories by the Press Club of New Orleans for Excellence in Journalism! The nominations encompass media produced and published during the 2021 calendar year.

Here are our nominations:

Best Use of Facebook
Jazz Festing In Place
Piano Night

Best Feature Videography
From The Streets: Action Jackson

Best Use of Instagram
Jazz Festing In Place
Takin' It To The Streets

Best Use of Twitter
Takin' It To The Streets

Best Feature Photo
Young Men Olympian Jeffrey Lewis by MJ Mastrogiovanni

