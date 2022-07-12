Video: Backstreet Cultural Museum Renewal

The Backstreet Cultural Museum hosted a Grand Opening for their new location on Saturday, July 9, 2022. A second line led by Benny Jones & the Treme Brass Band started at the museum's original location (1116 Henriette Delille) and made its way to the new spot at 1531 St. Philip Street. A celebration followed, held at Tuba Fats Square just across N. Robertson from the museum's new home.

The new location is a joyous moment for this New Orleans cultural institution. After founder Sylvester Francis died September 1, 2020, the future of the museum was up in the air. In August 2021, damage to the building on Henriette Delille from Hurricane Ida brought the future of the museum into further jeopardy. Sylvester's daughter, Dominique Francis-Dilling, stepped in and, with the help of the community, was able to save the collection and secure a new location for the museum.

The Backstreet Cultural Museum is open for visitors to tour. Regular business hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10am to 4pm.