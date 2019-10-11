It's the last day of the WWOZ Fall Membership Drive - Get in here!

"A photograph means many different things: for some, it simply captures a moment in time, but for others, it is a form of artistry. For musicians, it’s content that can get them to the next gig or create a portfolio of work that they’ve done.

"WWOZ, unlike any other station, gets it. They understand that musicians and artists need an advocate—a platform, a medium with which to share their art to the masses while creating content they can use when trying to book other work. I’ve seen this happen first hand, as the wife of a New Orleans musician, Joe Johnson. He has been on WWOZ with his band, Slugger, and his music has been played on the radio waves through his brother’s band, Tank and the Bangas.

"My daughter’s first radio performance was on WWOZ with her school’s jazz band for WWOZ's School Groove program, exposing her to new aspects of the industry before she hits high school, and the video will be used in her applications to art schools.

"Why wouldn’t anyone support a station as authentic and unapologetically New Orleans? This is why I use my lens to support the mission and the artists they touch. I hope you will too."

-Katherine Johnson,

WWOZ Volunteer Photographer