It's Time to Get In Where You Fit In

"Way before I ever became a show host or Music Director at WWOZ, I was a listener. That magical feeling of getting introduced to music I had never heard before was a huge piece of what attracted me to the station initially, and I have always tried to keep that idea front and center since I started as Music Director.



"The station's ability to introduce our favorite local artist both new and old to thousands of listeners worldwide is nothing short of an absolute honor. That being said, we never lose sight of the fact that this is a group effort, and without the support of WWOZ MEMBERS we wouldn't be able to do what we do."

-Scott Borne, WWOZ Music Director & Thursday Morning Set Show Host