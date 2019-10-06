Peggy Lou doesn't do computers. So she wrote you this note.

Published on: October 6th, 2019

"We wished on The Harvest Moon that somewhere in the theater of your mind you will care about us as much as we truly care about you. I came to New Orleans to learn and love and it turned out to be better than homemade ice cream on a hot summer day...

"Forever and always giving you peace, love and laughs thru music. Big thanks for riding our radio wave and keeping the magic alive!"

Raison D'Etre,
Peggy Lou
Host of Awake & Willing (Saturdays 10p-12a)

Click to give your gift to WWOZ today (or, like Peggy Lou, stay off the computer and call us at 1.877.907.6999).

