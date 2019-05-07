Photo highlights from Day 8 of Jazz Fest 2019

Ole & Nu Style Fellas with WWOZ's Action Jackson in the WWOZ Hospitality Tent on Day 8 of Jazz Fest - 5.5.19. Photo by Carrie Booher.

WWOZ Hospitality Tent volunteer team on the morning of the final day of Jazz Fest (Day 8) - 5.5.19. Photo by Carrie Booher.

Maryse Dejean interviews Delfeayo Marsalis at the Allison Miner Music Heritage Stage at Jazz Fest Day 8 - 5.5.19. Photo by Carrie Booher.

Hazel & the Delta Ramblers play the Rhythmpourium on Day 8 of Jazz Fest - 5.5.19. Photo by Bob Rodrigue.

Trombone Shorty closes out the Acura Stage at Jazz Fest Day 8 - 5.5.19. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee rhrphoto.com

Kermit Ruffins at Jazz Fest 2019. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

David Torkanowsky playing with Kermit Ruffins at Jazz Fest 2019. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Dr. Michael White at Jazz Fest 2019. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Doreen's Jazz New Orleans at Jazz Fest 2019. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Doreen's Jazz New Orleans at Jazz Fest 2019. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Alexey Marti & Urban Minds at Jazz Fest 2019. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Alexey Marti & Urban Minds at Jazz Fest 2019. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Alexey Marti & Urban Minds at Jazz Fest 2019. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

George Porter and the Running Partners at Jazz Fest 2019. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

50 balloons on Day 8 of Jazz Fest - 5.5.19. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Jazz Fest welcome sign on Day 8 of Jazz Fest - 5.5.19. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Brother Tyrone & the Mindbenders in the Blues Tent on Day 8 of Jazz Fest - 5.5.19. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Brother Tyrone & the Mindbenders in the Blues Tent on Day 8 of Jazz Fest - 5.5.19. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Northern Cree of Canada on Day 8 of Jazz Fest - 5.5.19. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Basket demo on Day 8 of Jazz Fest - 5.5.19. Photo by Louis Crispino.

George Porter, Jr. on Day 8 of Jazz Fest - 5.5.19. Photo by Louis Crispino.

George Porter, Jr. on Day 8 of Jazz Fest - 5.5.19. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Lost & Found booth on Day 8 of Jazz Fest - 5.5.19. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Real Love on Congo Square on Day 8 of Jazz Fest - 5.5.19. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Audience fashion on Day 8 of Jazz Fest - 5.5.19. Photo by Louis Crispino.

BayouWear fashion on Day 8 of Jazz Fest - 5.5.19. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Shark fashion on Day 8 of Jazz Fest - 5.5.19. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Fest Dollars At Work on Day 8 of Jazz Fest - 5.5.19. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Fess Gator on Day 8 of Jazz Fest - 5.5.19. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Cyril Neville's Swamp Funk on Day 8 of Jazz Fest - 5.5.19. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Flags on Day 8 of Jazz Fest - 5.5.19. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Proud to Crawl Home fashion on Day 8 of Jazz Fest - 5.5.19. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Flamingos in the grass on Day 8 of Jazz Fest - 5.5.19. Photo by Louis Crispino.

New Leviathan Oriental Fox-Trot Orchestra in Economy Hall on Day 8 of Jazz Fest - 5.5.19. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Hat fashion on Day 8 of Jazz Fest - 5.5.19. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Little Freddie King on Day 8 of Jazz Fest - 5.5.19. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Little Freddie King on Day 8 of Jazz Fest - 5.5.19. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Wacko Wade on Day 8 of Jazz Fest - 5.5.19. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Little Freddie King on Day 8 of Jazz Fest - 5.5.19. Photo by Louis Crispino.

John Hammond on Day 8 of Jazz Fest - 5.5.19. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Fest umbrella on Day 8 of Jazz Fest - 5.5.19. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Yvette Landry on Day 8 of Jazz Fest - 5.5.19. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Little Feat mic stand on Day 8 of Jazz Fest - 5.5.19. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Little Feat on Day 8 of Jazz Fest - 5.5.19. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Little Feat on Day 8 of Jazz Fest - 5.5.19. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Packed audience on Day 8 of Jazz Fest - 5.5.19. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Ben Schenck of Panorama Jazz Band on Day 8 of Jazz Fest - 5.5.19. Photo by Louis Crispino.

The Radiators on Day 8 of Jazz Fest - 5.5.19. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Terrance Simien on Day 8 of Jazz Fest - 5.5.19. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Terrance Simien on Day 8 of Jazz Fest - 5.5.19. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Terrance Simien on Day 8 of Jazz Fest - 5.5.19. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Fest fashion dancers on Day 8 of Jazz Fest - 5.5.19. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Tribu Baharu on Day 8 of Jazz Fest - 5.5.19. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Tribu Baharu on Day 8 of Jazz Fest - 5.5.19. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Tribu Baharu on Day 8 of Jazz Fest - 5.5.19. Photo by Louis Crispino.

John Fogerty on Day 8 of Jazz Fest - 5.5.19. Photo by Louis Crispino.

John Fogerty on Day 8 of Jazz Fest - 5.5.19. Photo by Louis Crispino.

John Fogerty on Day 8 of Jazz Fest - 5.5.19. Photo by Louis Crispino.

The Mavericks on Day 8 of Jazz Fest - 5.5.19. Photo by Louis Crispino.

The Mavericks on Day 8 of Jazz Fest - 5.5.19. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Bike Parking sign at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

The end of the Fest. Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

The end of the Fest. Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

The end of the Fest. Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Headin' home. Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

The end of the Fest. Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

The end of the Fest. Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with Nevilles at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with Nevilles at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with Nevilles at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with Nevilles at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with Nevilles at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with Nevilles at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with Nevilles at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with Nevilles at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with Nevilles at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with Nevilles at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with Nevilles at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with Nevilles at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with Nevilles at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with Nevilles at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with Nevilles at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with Nevilles at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with Nevilles at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with Nevilles at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with Nevilles at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with Nevilles at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with Nevilles at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with Nevilles at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with Nevilles at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with Nevilles at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with Nevilles at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with Nevilles at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with Nevilles at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with Nevilles at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with Nevilles at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with Nevilles at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with Nevilles at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with Nevilles at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with Nevilles at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with Nevilles at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with Nevilles at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

John Fogerty at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

John Fogerty at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

John Fogerty at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

John Fogerty at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

John Fogerty at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

John Fogerty at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Irma Thomas at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Irma Thomas in the Gospel Tent during Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Irma Thomas in the Gospel Tent during Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Irma Thomas in the Gospel Tent during Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Heritage Tent at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Heritage Tent at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Raymond Myles Tribute featuring the RAMS in the Gospel Tent during Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Raymond Myles Tribute featuring the RAMS in the Gospel Tent during Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Craig Adams with the Raymond Myles Tribute featuring the RAMS in the Gospel Tent during Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Craig Adams with the Raymond Myles Tribute featuring the RAMS in the Gospel Tent during Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Craig Adams with the Raymond Myles Tribute featuring the RAMS in the Gospel Tent during Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Raymond Myles Tribute featuring the RAMS in the Gospel Tent during Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Raymond Myles Tribute featuring the RAMS in the Gospel Tent during Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Raymond Myles Tribute featuring the RAMS in the Gospel Tent during Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Lady Buckjumpers and Princes of Wales at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Lady Buckjumpers and Princes of Wales at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Lady Buckjumpers and Princes of Wales at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Lady Buckjumpers and Princes of Wales at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Lady Buckjumpers and Princes of Wales at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Lady Buckjumpers and Princes of Wales at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Lady Buckjumpers and Princes of Wales at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Lady Buckjumpers and Princes of Wales at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Krewe des Fleurs at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Nyx at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Nyx at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Nyx at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Nyx at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Nyx at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Nyx at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

The Anointed Jackson Sisters at the Gospel Tent during Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

The Anointed Jackson Sisters at the Gospel Tent during Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

The Anointed Jackson Sisters at the Gospel Tent during Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

The Anointed Jackson Sisters at the Gospel Tent during Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

The Anointed Jackson Sisters at the Gospel Tent during Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

The Anointed Jackson Sisters at the Gospel Tent during Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

The Anointed Jackson Sisters at the Gospel Tent during Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

The Anointed Jackson Sisters at the Gospel Tent during Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

The Anointed Jackson Sisters at the Gospel Tent during Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

The Anointed Jackson Sisters at the Gospel Tent during Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Monogram Hunters at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Monogram Hunters at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Monogram Hunters at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Monogram Hunters at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Monogram Hunters at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Monogram Hunters at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Monogram Hunters at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Monogram Hunters at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Monogram Hunters at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Monogram Hunters at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.comMonogram Hunters at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Monogram Hunters at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Monogram Hunters at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Craig Adams on the air with Keith Hill from Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Craig Adams on the air with Keith Hill from Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Ole & Nu Style Fellas, Action Jackson, and Cherice Harrison Nelson at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Hard Head Hunters at the Jazz and Heritage Stage during Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Hard Head Hunters at the Jazz and Heritage Stage during Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Hard Head Hunters at the Jazz and Heritage Stage during Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Audience fashion at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Audience fashion at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Alvin Coco plays with Da Knockaz Brass Band at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Alvin Coco plays with Da Knockaz Brass Band at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

The Original CTC Steppers SA & PC at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Ole & Nu Style Fellas SA & PC at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Ole & Nu Style Fellas SA & PC at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Ole & Nu Style Fellas SA & PC at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Alvin Coco plays with Da Knockaz Brass Band at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Alvin Coco plays with Da Knockaz Brass Band at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Ole & Nu Style Fellas SA & PC at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.comOle & Nu Style Fellas SA & PC at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Ole & Nu Style Fellas SA & PC at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Ole & Nu Style Fellas SA & PC at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Golden Eagles perform at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Golden Eagles perform at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Golden Eagles perform at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Golden Eagles perform at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Golden Eagles perform at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Golden Eagles perform at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Baby Doll Kit and Black Hatchet Queen at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Baby Doll Kit and Black Hatchet Queen at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Mohawk Hunters at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Mohawk Hunters at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Mohawk Hunters at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Mohawk Hunters at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Mohawk Hunters at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Mohawk Hunters at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Big Chief Tyrone Casby with Mohawk Hunters at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Big Chief Tyrone Casby with Mohawk Hunters at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Big Chief Tyrone Casby with Mohawk Hunters at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Getting a picture of Mohawk Hunters at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Mohawk Hunters at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Mohawk Hunters at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Mohawk Hunters at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Mohawk Hunters at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Mohawk Hunters at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Mohawk Hunters at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Audience fashion at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Audience fashion at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Second lining in Economy Hall with Jerry Siefken - Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

The Electrifying Crown Seekers perform at the Gospel Tent during Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

The Electrifying Crown Seekers perform at the Gospel Tent during Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

The Electrifying Crown Seekers perform at the Gospel Tent during Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

The Electrifying Crown Seekers perform at the Gospel Tent during Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

The Electrifying Crown Seekers perform at the Gospel Tent during Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

The Electrifying Crown Seekers perform at the Gospel Tent during Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

The Electrifying Crown Seekers perform at the Gospel Tent during Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

The Electrifying Crown Seekers perform at the Gospel Tent during Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

The Electrifying Crown Seekers perform at the Gospel Tent during Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Jazz Fest staff open the Gospel Tent with a prayer during day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Jazz Fest staff open the Gospel Tent with a prayer during day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Jazz Fest staff open the Gospel Tent with a prayer during day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Jazz Fest staff open the Gospel Tent with a prayer during day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Audience fashion - someone lost a shoe! Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Audience fashion at Jazz Fest 2019 day 8 on May 5, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com