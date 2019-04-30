Photo highlights from Day 4 of Jazz Fest 2019

Lisa Wurtzel and her husband David dancing at the Fais Do-Do Stage during Jazz Fest day 4 on April 28, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee
Cedric Burnside in the Blue Tent during Jazz Fest day 4 on April 28, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee
Frog and Henry at Economy Hall Tent during Jazz Fest day 4 on April 28, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee
The Daiquiri Queens perform at the Fais Do-Do stage during Jazz Fest day 4 on April 28, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee
Janese Brooks-Galathe at Jazz Fest day 4 on April 28, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee
Mdou Moctar of Niger at the Blues Tent during Jazz Fest day 4 on April 28, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee
Roderick Harper Quartet at the Jazz Tent during Jazz Fest day 4 on April 28, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee
Golden Eagles at Jazz Fest day 4 on April 28, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee
Turbo at Jazz Fest day 4 on April 28, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee
Lisa and David Wurtzel dancing at the Fais Do-Do Stage during Jazz Fest day 4 on April 28, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee
Big Steppers SA & PC during Jazz Fest day 4 on April 28, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee
Furious Five SA & PC during Jazz Fest day 4 on April 28, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee
Maurice "Mobetta" Brown at the Jazz Tent during Jazz Fest day 4 on April 28, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee
Quint Davis introducing Irma Thomas at the Acura Stage during Jazz Fest day 4 on April 28, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee
Irma Thomas at the Acura Stage during Jazz Fest day 4 on April 28, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee
Jazz Fest day 4 on April 28, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee
"Give the Drummer Some" featuring Herlin Riley, Shannon Powell, Terrence Higgins and Johnny Vidacovich at the Jazz Tent during Jazz Fest day 4 on April 28, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee
Sarah Webb at Jazz Fest day 4 on April 28, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee
Shining Star Hunters at Jazz Fest day 4 on April 28, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee
Young Brave Hunters at Jazz Fest day 4 on April 28, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee
Haitian Rara parade with DjaRARA and Chakra Dance Theater at Jazz Fest day 4 on April 28, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee
Jazz Fest day 4 on April 28, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee
Jon Cleary on Day 4 of Jazz Fest - April 28, 2019. Photo by Black Mold.
John Boutte, Meschiya Lake, and Saorise (Scoots) on Day 4 of Jazz Fest - April 28, 2019. Photo by Black Mold.
Meschiya Lake on Day 4 of Jazz Fest - April 28, 2019. Photo by Black Mold.
Aurora Nealand & the Royal Roses on Day 4 of Jazz Fest - April 28, 2019. Photo by Black Mold.
Pastor Mitchell J Stevens on Day 4 of Jazz Fest - April 28, 2019. Photo by Black Mold.
Bonnie Raitt on Day 4 of Jazz Fest - April 28, 2019. Photo by Black Mold.
Jourdan Thibodeaux on Day 4 of Jazz Fest - April 28, 2019. Photo by Black Mold.
Treme Brass Band in Economy Hall on Day 4 of Jazz Fest - April 28, 2019. Photo by Black Mold.
Roger Lewis with Treme Brass Band on Day 4 of Jazz Fest - April 28, 2019. Photo by Black Mold.
Crazy hat on Day 4 of Jazz Fest - April 28, 2019. Photo by Louis Crispino.
Cedric Burnside on Day 4 of Jazz Fest - April 28, 2019. Photo by Louis Crispino.
Jazz Fest 50 drumhead in the Blues Tent on Day 4 of Jazz Fest - April 28, 2019. Photo by Louis Crispino.
Bamboula 2000 on Day 4 of Jazz Fest - April 28, 2019. Photo by Louis Crispino.
Twinning on Day 4 of Jazz Fest - April 28, 2019. Photo by Louis Crispino.
Blues Tent exterior on Day 4 of Jazz Fest - April 28, 2019. Photo by Louis Crispino.
Blues Tent on Day 4 of Jazz Fest - April 28, 2019. Photo by Louis Crispino.
Mdou Moctar on Day 4 of Jazz Fest - April 28, 2019. Photo by Louis Crispino.
Naked superhero guy on Day 4 of Jazz Fest - April 28, 2019. Photo by Louis Crispino.
Monkeys in a Barrel flag on Day 4 of Jazz Fest - April 28, 2019. Photo by Louis Crispino.
Sign for the tribute to Fats Domino and Dave Bartholomew on Day 4 of Jazz Fest - April 28, 2019. Photo by Louis Crispino.
Davell Crawford at the tribute to Dave Bartholomew and Fats Domino on Day 4 of Jazz Fest - April 28, 2019. Photo by Louis Crispino.
Shannon Powell and Roger Lewis at the tribute to Fats Domino and Dave Bartholomew on Day 4 of Jazz Fest - April 28, 2019. Photo by Louis Crispino.
Irma Thomas at the tribute to Dave Bartholomew and Fats Domino on Day 4 of Jazz Fest - April 28, 2019. Photo by Louis Crispino.
Bonnie Raitt at the tribute to Fats Domino and Dave Bartholomew on Day 4 of Jazz Fest - April 28, 2019. Photo by Louis Crispino.
Bonnie Raitt and Roger Lewis at the tribute to Dave Bartholomew and Fats Domino on Day 4 of Jazz Fest - April 28, 2019. Photo by Louis Crispino.
Dr. Brice Miller with Mahogany Brass Band on Day 4 of Jazz Fest - April 28, 2019. Photo by Louis Crispino.
Young Men Olympians on Day 4 of Jazz Fest - April 28, 2019. Photo by Louis Crispino.
Helen Gillet on Day 4 of Jazz Fest - April 28, 2019. Photo by Louis Crispino.
Parade on Day 4 of Jazz Fest - April 28, 2019. Photo by Louis Crispino.
Indigo Girls on Day 4 of Jazz Fest - April 28, 2019. Photo by Louis Crispino.
Tribute to Louis Prima on Day 4 of Jazz Fest - April 28, 2019. Photo by Louis Crispino.
Meschiya Lake during the Tribute to Louis Prima on Day 4 of Jazz Fest - April 28, 2019. Photo by Louis Crispino.
Umbrella in Economy Hall during tribute to Louis Prima on Day 4 of Jazz Fest - April 28, 2019. Photo by Louis Crispino.
Tribute to Louis Prima - Meschiya Lake and Saorise on Day 4 of Jazz Fest - April 28, 2019. Photo by Louis Crispino.
Meschiya Lake's daughter, Saorise, on Day 4 of Jazz Fest - April 28, 2019. Photo by Louis Crispino.
Van Morrison on Day 4 of Jazz Fest - April 28, 2019. Photo by Louis Crispino.
Exit to Mystery Street on Day 4 of Jazz Fest - April 28, 2019. Photo by Louis Crispino.
WWOZ Jazz Tent on Day 4 of Jazz Fest - April 28, 2019. Photo by Louis Crispino.
Johnny Rivers on Day 4 of Jazz Fest - April 28, 2019. Photo by Louis Crispino.
Sally Young as she interviews Dr. Michael White on Day 4 of Jazz Fest - April 28, 2019. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.
Fireman Mike Gowland cooking demo on Day 4 of Jazz Fest - April 28, 2019. Photo by Michele Goldfarb,
Helen Gillet on Day 4 of Jazz Fest - April 28, 2019. Photo by Michele Goldfarb,
Native American Pow Wow Native Nations Intertribal on Day 4 of Jazz Fest - April 28, 2019. Photo by Michele Goldfarb,
Lagniappe Stage - New Orleans Klezmer All-Stars on Day 4 of Jazz Fest - April 28, 2019. Photo by Michele Goldfarb,
Lagniappe Stage - Zeke Fishhead and Los Reyes de Lagartos on Day 4 of Jazz Fest - April 28, 2019. Photo by Michele Goldfarb,