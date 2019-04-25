Photo highlights from Day 1 of Jazz Fest 2019

Published on:
April 25th, 2019
A few photo highlights from a (mostly) wet first day of Jazz Fest 2019!
Special thanks to our contributing photographers Black Mold, Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee, David Stafford, Michele Goldfarb, and more to come!
Lars Edegran Trio open up the new AARP Rhythmpourium Stage on Day 1 of Jazz Fest 2019 - 4.25.19. Photo by Dave Ankers.
Charlie Gabriel & Friends open Economy Hall on Day 1 of Jazz Fest - 4.25.19. Photo by Dave Ankers.
Staying dry(ish) in the rain on Day 1 - 4.25.19. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee rhrphoto.com.
Michael Doucet of BeauSoleil with Sarah Quintana at Jazz Fest - 4.25.19. Photo by Black Mold.
Doctor Nativo of Guatemala at Jazz Fest - 4.25.19. Photo by Black Mold.
New Orleans Female Hiphop Experience - 4.25.19. Photo by Black Mold.
Cheeky Blakk at the New Orleans Female Hiphop Experience - 4.25.19. Photo by Black Mold.
Gerald French & the Original Tuxedo Jazz Band at Jazz Fest - 4.25.19. Photo by Black Mold.
Milk Carton Kids at Jazz Fest - 4.25.19. Photo by Black Mold.
Tambourine Lady Rosalie Washington with Arthur & Friends Community Choir - 4.25.19. Photo by Black Mold.
Quint Davis interviews George Wein on the Allison Miner Music Heritage Stage - 4.25.19. Photo by Black Mold.
Taj Mahal at Jazz Fest - 4.25.19. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.