Photo highlights from Day 2 of Jazz Fest 2019

Kids examine artwork at Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Caroline Thomas and Heather Doyle in Heritage Tent at Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Dancing Man 504 at Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Dancing Man 504 at Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Lean on Me Jose James celebrates Bill Withers play the Jazz Tent during Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Lean on Me Jose James celebrates Bill Withers play the Jazz Tent during Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Lean on Me Jose James celebrates Bill Withers play the Jazz Tent during Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Lean on Me Jose James celebrates Bill Withers play the Jazz Tent during Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Lean on Me Jose James celebrates Bill Withers play the Jazz Tent during Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Lean on Me Jose James celebrates Bill Withers play the Jazz Tent during Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Lean on Me Jose James celebrates Bill Withers play the Jazz Tent during Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Lean on Me Jose James celebrates Bill Withers play the Jazz Tent during Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Lean on Me Jose James celebrates Bill Withers play the Jazz Tent during Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Kerrie Becker at Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Djarara at Congo Square during Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Djarara at Congo Square during Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Big Chief Bird and the Young Hunters on the Jazz & Heritage Stage during Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

OffBeat hat on Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Wild Apaches at Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Wild Apaches at Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Debbie Lintern at Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Umbrella from Debbie Lintern at Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Debbie Lintern and her umbrella at Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Freddye Diaz and her 50 umbrella at Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Freddye Diaz and her 50 umbrella at Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Alligator po boy hat Lee Haward at Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Alligator po boy hat on Lee Haward at Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Alligator po boy hat on Lee Haward at Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Happy fans at Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Bonerama at Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Bonerama at Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Bonerama at Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Umbrella at Gentilly on Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Umbrella at Gentilly on Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Umbrella on Gentilly at Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Lucius Thompson, who has been selling peanuts at Jazz Fest for over 50 years, during day 2 of the festival on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Lucius Thompson, who has been selling peanuts at Jazz Fest for over 50 years, during day 2 of the festival on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Lucius Thompson, who has been selling peanuts at Jazz Fest for over 50 years, during day 2 of the festival on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Tab Benoit at Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Tab Benoit at Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Tab Benoit at Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Tab Benoit at Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Tab Benoit at Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Jordan Family Tribute featuring Kidd, Marlon, Stephanie, Kent, and Rachel Jordan at the Jazz Tent during Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Jordan Family Tribute featuring Kidd, Marlon, Stephanie, Kent, and Rachel Jordan at the Jazz Tent during Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Jordan Family Tribute featuring Kidd, Marlon, Stephanie, Kent, and Rachel Jordan at the Jazz Tent during Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Jordan Family Tribute featuring Kidd, Marlon, Stephanie, Kent, and Rachel Jordan at the Jazz Tent during Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Jordan Family Tribute featuring Kidd, Marlon, Stephanie, Kent, and Rachel Jordan at the Jazz Tent during Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Jordan Family Tribute featuring Kidd, Marlon, Stephanie, Kent, and Rachel Jordan at the Jazz Tent during Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Jordan Family Tribute featuring Kidd, Marlon, Stephanie, Kent, and Rachel Jordan at the Jazz Tent during Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Jordan Family Tribute featuring Kidd, Marlon, Stephanie, Kent, and Rachel Jordan at the Jazz Tent during Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Jordan Family Tribute featuring Kidd, Marlon, Stephanie, Kent, and Rachel Jordan at the Jazz Tent during Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Jordan Family Tribute featuring Kidd, Marlon, Stephanie, Kent, and Rachel Jordan at the Jazz Tent during Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Jordan Family Tribute featuring Kidd, Marlon, Stephanie, Kent, and Rachel Jordan at the Jazz Tent during Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Jordan Family Tribute featuring Kidd, Marlon, Stephanie, Kent, and Rachel Jordan at the Jazz Tent during Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Jordan Family Tribute featuring Kidd, Marlon, Stephanie, Kent, and Rachel Jordan at the Jazz Tent during Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Jordan Family Tribute featuring Kidd, Marlon, Stephanie, Kent, and Rachel Jordan at the Jazz Tent during Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Jordan Family Tribute featuring Kidd, Marlon, Stephanie, Kent, and Rachel Jordan at the Jazz Tent during Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Golden Sioux at Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Golden Sioux at Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Golden Sioux at Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Golden Sioux at Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Golden Sioux at Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Golden Sioux at Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Queen Bee and have son Honey walk with Golden Sioux at Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Queen Bee and have son Honey walk with Golden Sioux at Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Queen Bee and have son Honey walk with Golden Sioux at Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Honey with Golden Sioux at Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Honey with Golden Sioux at Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Honey with Golden Sioux at Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Golden Sioux at Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Golden Sioux at Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Golden Sioux at Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Astral Project play the Jazz Tent during Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Astral Project play the Jazz Tent during Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Astral Project play the Jazz Tent during Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Astral Project play the Jazz Tent during Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Astral Project play the Jazz Tent during Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Astral Project play the Jazz Tent during Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Astral Project play the Jazz Tent during Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Astral Project play the Jazz Tent during Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Astral Project play the Jazz Tent during Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Astral Project play the Jazz Tent during Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Astral Project play the Jazz Tent during Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Astral Project play the Jazz Tent during Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Astral Project play the Jazz Tent during Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Who Dat Saints fans Janet Larue and Barbara Hammett at Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Saints fans Janet Larue and Barbara Hammett at Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Saints fans Janet Larue and Barbara Hammett at Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Ladies of Unity at Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Ladies of Unity at Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Ladies of Unity at Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Big Nine Social Aid & Pleasure Club parade at Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Big Nine Social Aid & Pleasure Club parade at Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Big Nine Social Aid & Pleasure Club parade at Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Big Nine Social Aid & Pleasure Club parade at Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Ladies of Unity at Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Big Nine Social Aid & Pleasure Club parade at Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Big Nine Social Aid & Pleasure Club parade at Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Big Nine Social Aid & Pleasure Club parade at Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.comBig Nine Social Aid & Pleasure Club parade at Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

jazzfesBig Nine Social Aid & Pleasure Club parade at Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.comt_day2_042619_rhr109

Big Nine Social Aid & Pleasure Club parade with Free Spirit Brass Band at Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Parade at Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Parade at Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Kathy Taylor and the Favor perform in the Gospel Tent at Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Kathy Taylor and the Favor perform in the Gospel Tent at Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Kathy Taylor and the Favor perform in the Gospel Tent at Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Kathy Taylor and the Favor perform in the Gospel Tent at Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Kathy Taylor and the Favor perform in the Gospel Tent at Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Kathy Taylor and the Favor perform in the Gospel Tent at Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Kathy Taylor and the Favor perform in the Gospel Tent at Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Kathy Taylor and the Favor perform in the Gospel Tent at Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Kathy Taylor and the Favor perform in the Gospel Tent at Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Kathy Taylor and the Favor perform in the Gospel Tent at Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell enjoys Kathy Taylor and the Favor's performance in the Gospel Tent during Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell enjoys Kathy Taylor and the Favor's performance in the Gospel Tent during Jazz Fest day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee RHRphoto.com

Jorge Fuentes and Maryse Dejean in the WWOZ Hospitality Tent at Jazz Fest Day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Jorge Fuentes and Maryse Dejean in the WWOZ Hospitality Tent at Jazz Fest Day 2 on April 26, 2019. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

The Wanting at Jazz Fest Day 2 - 4.26.19. Photo by Black Mold.

The Wanting at Jazz Fest Day 2 - 4.26.19. Photo by Black Mold.

Shannon Powell at Jazz Fest Day 2 - 4.26.19. Photo by Black Mold.

Shannon Powell at Jazz Fest Day 2 - 4.26.19. Photo by Black Mold.

Shannon Powell at Jazz Fest Day 2 - 4.26.19. Photo by Black Mold.

Shannon Powell at Jazz Fest Day 2 - 4.26.19. Photo by Black Mold.

Shannon Powell at Jazz Fest Day 2 - 4.26.19. Photo by Black Mold.

Le Vent du Nord at Jazz Fest Day 2 - 4.26.19. Photo by Black Mold.

Le Vent du Nord at Jazz Fest Day 2 - 4.26.19. Photo by Black Mold.

Alvin Youngblood Hart at Jazz Fest Day 2 - 4.26.19. Photo by Black Mold.

Dwayne Dopsie at Jazz Fest Day 2 - 4.26.19. Photo by Black Mold.

Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers at Jazz Fest Day 2 - 4.26.19. Photo by Black Mold.

Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers at Jazz Fest Day 2 - 4.26.19. Photo by Black Mold.

Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers at Jazz Fest Day 2 - 4.26.19. Photo by Black Mold.

Allison Miner Stage thisaway, Lactation Area Thataway on Day 2 of Jazz Fest - 4.26.19. Photo by Carrie Booher.

Nan Parati's sign for Smithsonian Folkways Celebrates Jazz Fest’s 50th with Folkways' Jeff Place, Michael Murphy, and WWOZ's Dave Ankers // Interviewer: John Wirt. Photo by Carrie Booher.

The new Rhythmpourium Stage on Day 2 of Jazz Fest - 4.26.19. Photo by Carrie Booher.

Jazz & Heritage Archive photos at the Cultural Exchange Area on Day 2 of Jazz Fest - 4.26.19. Photo by Carrie Booher.