Jazz Fest: Saturday live broadcast previews

Published on: May 4th, 2018

It's going to be another stellar day from the Fairgrounds as WWOZ broadcasts live from Day 6 of the 2018 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival! Here's our schedule (subject to change), plus some video previews of the acts who will be hitting our airwaves on Saturday. And check out this Tricentennial Music Moment as Tim Laughlin narrates "Pete Fountain Says 'Yes'."

11:15a-12:05p Jasen Weaver Band at the WWOZ Jazz Tent
12:25-1:25p Wess Anderson Quintet (prerecorded at the WWOZ Jazz Tent)
1:30-1:45p Walter Wolfman Washington w/Ivan Neville, Stanton Moore, and James Singleton (recorded at the Blues Tent)
1:50-2:45p Tim Laughlin from the Economy Hall Tent
3-4p Little Freddie King (prerecorded at the Blues Tent)
4:15-5:30p Dianne Reeves from the WWOZ Jazz Tent
5:55-7p Sean Jones Quartet from the WWOZ Jazz Tent

Topic tags: 
Jazz Fest, Film/Video
