Jazz Fest: Friday live broadcast previews

Published on: May 3rd, 2018

It's going to be another stellar day from the Fairgrounds as WWOZ broadcasts live from Day 5 of the 2018 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival! Here's our schedule for Day 5 (subject to change), plus some video previews of the acts who will be hitting our airwaves on Friday.

11:10a-12:10p Sidi Touré (prerecorded at the Blues Tent)
12:20-1:10p Brian Seeger's Organic Trio from the WWOZ Jazz Tent
1:30-2:30p Lil Buck Sinegal w/Barbara Lynn from the Blues Tent
2:50-4p Joe Krown f/Walter Wolfman Washington (prerecorded at the Blues Tent)
4:10-5:15p  New Orleans Jazz Orchestra from the WWOZ Jazz Tent
5:45-7p Ruthie Foster from the Blues Tent

Topic tags: 
Jazz Fest, Film/Video
Related content: 

WWOZ
Get the 'OZone monthly newsletter
Follow 'OZ
facebook logo
Like us on Facebook
Learn More
Volunteer
Volunteer at WWOZ
More
WWOZ
Hear it here!
Listen

WWOZ
help listening | About WWOZ | Contact WWOZ | Site Terms | Privacy Policy | Jobs

All user-submitted content owned by the Poster. Everything else is (C) 2001-2018 WWOZ New Orleans 90.7 FM. All rights reserved.