Sonny Landreth: Jazz Fest Day 4 live broadcast preview

We're kicking off the second weekend Jazz Fest 2018 with more live broadcast straight from the Fairgrounds! On Thursday, we'll be airing Sonny Landreth's set from last Saturday in the Blues Tent. In the meantime, check out his performance at WWOZ from January 2016. Happy Jazz Fest, y'all! Lots more to come on our airwaves.

Here's our schedule for Day 4 (subject to change), plus some video previews of the acts who will be hitting our airwaves on Thursday.

11:10-12:10p Terrance Simien & the Zydeco Experience (prerecorded at the Fais Do Do Stage)

12:25-1:15p Pat Casey & the New Sound from the WWOZ Jazz Tent

1:45-2:45p Sonny Landreth (prerecorded at the Blues Tent)

3:10-4:10p Luther Kent & Trick Bag (prerecorded at the Blues Tent)

4:15-5:15p Terrance Martin from the WWOZ Jazz Tent

5:45-7p Blind Boys of Alabama from the Blues Tent