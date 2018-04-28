Jazz Fest Day 3 live broadcast previews

It's going to be another stellar day from the Fairgrounds as WWOZ broadcasts live from Day 3 of the 2018 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival! Here's our schedule for Day 3 (subject to change), plus some video previews of the acts who will be hitting our airwaves on Sunday.

11:15a-12p Brother Tyrone & the Mindbenders from the Blues Tent

12:20-1:10p Panorama Jazz Band from the Jazz & Heritage Stage

1:40-2:40p TBC Brass Band from the Jazz & Heritage Stage

3:05-4:05p Big Chief Monk Boudreaux & the Golden Eagles from the Jazz & Heritage Stage

4:15-5:20p Tab Benoit from the Blues Tent

5:50-7p Kenny Neal with special guests Henry Gray and Lazy Lester (prerecorded in the Blues Tent)