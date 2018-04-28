Jazz Fest Day 3 live broadcast previews

Published on: April 28th, 2018

It's going to be another stellar day from the Fairgrounds as WWOZ broadcasts live from Day 3 of the 2018 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival! Here's our schedule for Day 3 (subject to change), plus some video previews of the acts who will be hitting our airwaves on Sunday.

11:15a-12p Brother Tyrone & the Mindbenders from the Blues Tent
12:20-1:10p Panorama Jazz Band from the Jazz & Heritage Stage
1:40-2:40p TBC Brass Band from the Jazz & Heritage Stage
3:05-4:05p Big Chief Monk Boudreaux & the Golden Eagles from the Jazz & Heritage Stage
4:15-5:20p Tab Benoit from the Blues Tent
5:50-7p Kenny Neal with special guests Henry Gray and Lazy Lester (prerecorded in the Blues Tent)

Topic tags: 
Jazz Fest, Film/Video
Related content: 

WWOZ
Get the 'OZone monthly newsletter
Follow 'OZ
facebook logo
Like us on Facebook
Learn More
Volunteer
Volunteer at WWOZ
More
WWOZ
Hear it here!
Listen

WWOZ
help listening | About WWOZ | Contact WWOZ | Site Terms | Privacy Policy | Jobs

All user-submitted content owned by the Poster. Everything else is (C) 2001-2018 WWOZ New Orleans 90.7 FM. All rights reserved.