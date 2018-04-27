Jazz Fest Day 2 live broadcast previews

Published on: April 27th, 2018

It's going to be another stellar day from the Fairgrounds as WWOZ broadcasts live from Day 2 of the 2018 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival! Here's our schedule for Day 2 (subject to change), plus some video previews of the acts who will be hitting our airwaves on Saturday.

11:15a-12:10p Luther Kent & Trick Bag (pre-recorded at the Blues Tent)
12:30-1:30p Jesse McBride & the Next Generation (pre-recorded at the WWOZ Jazz Tent)
2:20-3:15p Original Pinettes Brass Band from the Jazz & Heritage Stage
3:30-4:35p Samantha Fish (pre-recorded at the Blues Tent)
4:40-5:40p New Birth Brass Band from the Jazz & Heritage Stage
6-7p Cha Wa from the Jazz & Heritage Stage

Topic tags: 
Film/Video, Jazz Fest

WWOZ
Get the 'OZone monthly newsletter
Follow 'OZ
facebook logo
Like us on Facebook
Learn More
Volunteer
Volunteer at WWOZ
More
WWOZ
Hear it here!
Listen

WWOZ
help listening | About WWOZ | Contact WWOZ | Site Terms | Privacy Policy | Jobs

All user-submitted content owned by the Poster. Everything else is (C) 2001-2018 WWOZ New Orleans 90.7 FM. All rights reserved.