Jazz Fest Day 2 live broadcast previews

It's going to be another stellar day from the Fairgrounds as WWOZ broadcasts live from Day 2 of the 2018 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival! Here's our schedule for Day 2 (subject to change), plus some video previews of the acts who will be hitting our airwaves on Saturday.

11:15a-12:10p Luther Kent & Trick Bag (pre-recorded at the Blues Tent)

12:30-1:30p Jesse McBride & the Next Generation (pre-recorded at the WWOZ Jazz Tent)

2:20-3:15p Original Pinettes Brass Band from the Jazz & Heritage Stage

3:30-4:35p Samantha Fish (pre-recorded at the Blues Tent)

4:40-5:40p New Birth Brass Band from the Jazz & Heritage Stage

6-7p Cha Wa from the Jazz & Heritage Stage