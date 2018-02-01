5 things to know for 2/2 - 2/8

Carrie Booher
Published on: February 2nd, 2018

1) Parade time! Cork, Oshun, and Cleopatra are on Friday Uptown. Pontchartrain, Choctaw, Freret, Sparta, Pygmalion, 'tit Rex, Chewbacchus, and Mystic Knights of Adonis are on Saturday. Femme Fatale, Carrollton, King Arthur and Merlin, All, and Barkus are on Sunday. Druids and Nyx roll on Wednesday and Knights of Babylon, Knights of Chaos, and Muses roll on Thursday. Check out the full Mardi Gras parade schedule, including scheduled start times.

2) John Prine plays the Orpheum Theater Friday night! Show starts at 8p.

3) The New Orleans Jazz Museum hosts "Black Mardi Gras Traditions" on Wednesday, February 7. Members of the Black Baby Dolls, Skull and Bones Gang, Mardi Gras Indians, and Social Aid and Pleasure Clubs will all be present. The event is free and open to the public.

4) Sew, sew, sew! The Mardi Gras Indians are hard at work finishing up their 2018 suits. Some tribes hold open practices in the weeks leading up to Mardi Gras. Check out WWOZ's Takin' It To The Streets to see the practices that are open to the public.

5) Recent WWOZ video highlights include NOCCA Jazz Ensemble at 'OZ; Krewe du Vieux, Ladies of Unity + more; and a remembrance of the late Denise LaSalle

Topic tags: 
Mardi Gras, Mardi Gras Indians

