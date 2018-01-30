Denise LaSalle 'Juke Joint Woman'

Published on: January 30th, 2018

Rest in peace to Denise LaSalle, who passed away earlier this month at the age of 78. Here is her performance of 'Juke Joint Woman' at Crescent City Blues & BBQ Festival​ 2014.

Film/Video
WWOZ
