Denise LaSalle 'Juke Joint Woman'

Published on: January 30th, 2018
Rest in peace to Denise LaSalle, who passed away earlier this month at the age of 78. Here is her performance of 'Juke Joint Woman' at Crescent City Blues & BBQ Festival 2014.
Rest in peace to Denise LaSalle, who passed away earlier this month at the age of 78. Here is her performance of 'Juke Joint Woman' at Crescent City Blues & BBQ Festival 2014.
All user-submitted content owned by the Poster. Everything else is (C) 2001-2018 WWOZ New Orleans 90.7 FM. All rights reserved.