Crescent City Blues & BBQ Fest 2017 Lineup (10/13-10/15)

Published on: September 26th, 2017

The 2017 Crescent City Blues & BBQ Fest is coming! The sound of great blues and scent of delicious BBQ will fill the air surrounding Lafayette Square the weekend of Oct. 13-15. Check out this year's lineup below and if you can't make it there yourself, tune in to WWOZ's live broadcast or live video stream from the festival. For full information, check the Jazz & Heritage Foundation's website.

Check out more video highlights from the 2016 and 2016 Blues & BBQ Fests!

Friday, Oct. 13
7 - 8:30p Deacon John's Jump Blues
5:30 - 6:45p Luther Kent & Trick Bag

Saturday, Oct. 14

St. Charles Ave. Stage
7 - 8:30p Robert Cray
4:30 - 5:45p John Mooney
2 - 3:15p Samantha Fish
12 - 1p Guitar Lightning Lee

Camp Street Stage:
5:45 - 7p Grady Champion
3:15 - 4:30p A.J. Ghent
1 - 2p Louis "Gearshifter" Youngblood
11a - 12p King Edward

Sunday, Oct. 15

St Charles Ave. Stage
7 - 8:30p Bobby Rush
4:30 - 5:45p Robert Finley
2 - 3:15p Como Mamas
12 - 1p Andrew Duhon

Camp Street Stage:
5:45 - 7p Walter "Wolfman" Washington & the Roadmasters
3:15 - 4:30p Little Freddie King
1 - 2p The New Soul Finders
11a - 12p The Fortifiers

Topic tags: 
Live event, Film/Video
