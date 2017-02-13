Bobby Rush wins 'Best Traditional Blues Album' Grammy Award

Congratulations to Bobby Rush, winner of a 2017 Grammy Award for Best Traditional Blues Album for his latest Porcupine Meat! Rush is a native of Homer, Louisiana who has been nominated for a Grammy Award three other times. This year marks his first win.

Rush is not your typical octogenarian. At age 82, he exudes the energy of a 20 year old, and is on the road for over 200 dates a year. His hectic tour schedule has earned him the affectionate title “King of the Chitlin’ Circuit.” Rush has traveled the globe, and has performed in such faraway places as Japan and Beirut. In 2007, he earned the distinction of being the first blues artist to play at the Great Wall of China. His renowned stage act features his famed shake dancers, who personify his funky blues and the ribald humor that he has cultivated during the course of his storied career.

Below are a few highlights the WWOZ video team has captured of Bobby Rush performances in recent years.