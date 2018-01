New Orleans was hopping with the first big parades of the season this weekend, plus the Ladies and Men of Unity Second Line Parade on Sunday! Check out these video highlights of Krewe du Vieux, krewedelusion, and the second line parade as captured by the WWOZ video team. Action Jackson also sits down for an interview with Big Chief Monk Boudreaux of the Golden Eagles Mardi Gras Indians and father of Ladies of Unity CEO, Wynoka Boudreaux.

Happy Mardi Gras!