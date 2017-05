Photo highlights from Day 4 of Jazz Fest 2017

Torkestra: Jazz Fest day 4 on May 4, 2017. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee www.rhrphoto.com

Quiana Lynell and the Lush Life Band at the Jazz Tent during Jazz Fest day 4 on May 4, 2017. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee www.rhrphoto.com

Quiana Lynell and the Lush Life Band at the Jazz Tent during Jazz Fest day 4 on May 4, 2017. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee www.rhrphoto.com

Charlie Gabriel and Shannon Powell

Sudan Social Aid and Pleasure Club during Jazz Fest day 4 on May 4, 2017. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee www.rhrphoto.com

Jazz Fest day 4 on May 4, 2017. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee www.rhrphoto.com

Jazz Fest day 4 on May 4, 2017. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee www.rhrphoto.com

Roots of Music marching band during Jazz Fest day 4 on May 4, 2017. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee www.rhrphoto.com

Cheyenne at Jazz Fest day 4 on May 4, 2017. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee www.rhrphoto.com

Torkestra: Jazz Fest day 4 on May 4, 2017. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee www.rhrphoto.com

Torkestra: Jazz Fest day 4 on May 4, 2017. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee www.rhrphoto.com

Cajun Shrimp and Duck Pasta

Tower of Power at Jazz Fest day 4 on May 4, 2017. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee www.rhrphoto.com

Jazz Fest day 4 on May 4, 2017. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee www.rhrphoto.com

Cedric Burnside Project in the Blues Tent on Day 4 of Jazz Fest - May 4, 2017. Photo by Black Mold.

Erica Campbell of Mary Mary in the Gospel Tent on Day 4 of Jazz Fest 2017 - May 4, 2017. Photo by Black Mold.

Paulin Brothers Brass Band in Economy Hall Tent on Day 4 Jazz Fest 2017 - May 4. Photo by Black Mold.

Papo Y Son Mandao on Day 4 of Jazz Fest - May 4, 2017. Photo by Black Mold.

Papo Y Son Mandao dancers. Photo by Black Mold.

New Orleans Nightcrawlers. Photo by Black Mold.

Muevelo feat. Margie Perez. Photo by Black Mold.

Eric Lindell in the Blues Tent on Day 4 of Jazz Fest 2017 - May 4. Photo by Black Mold.

Eric Lindell and Anson Funderburgh in the Blues Tent on Day 4 of Jazz Fest 2017 - May 4. Photo by Black Mold.

Charlie Gabriel & Friends in Economy Hall Tent on Day 4 of Jazz Fest - May 4, 2017. Photo by Black Mold.

Charlie Gabriel & Friends in Economy Hall Tent on Day 4 of Jazz Fest - May 4, 2017. Photo by Black Mold.

Doyle Cooper Jazz Band wsg Leslie Cooper in Economy Hall Tent on Day 4 of Jazz Fest - May 4, 2017. Photo by Black Mold.

Doyle Cooper Jazz Band in Economy Hall Tent on Day 4 of Jazz Fest - May 4, 2017. Photo by Black Mold.

Doyle Cooper Jazz Band in Economy Hall Tent on Day 4 of Jazz Fest - May 4, 2017. Photo by Black Mold.

Big Chief Bird and the Young Hunters Mardi Gras Indians on the Jazz & Heritage Stage at Jazz Fest 2017 - May 4, 2017. Photo by Black Mold.

Ed Volker, Michail Skinkus, Rene Coman, Joe Cabral, Camille Baudoin at Jazz Fest 2017. Photo by Black Mold.

Doyle Cooper Jazz Band on Day 4 of Jazz Fest 2017 - May 4. Photo by Eli Mergel.

Audience on Day 4 of Jazz Fest 2017 - May 4. Photo by Eli Mergel.

Audience on Day 4 of Jazz Fest 2017 - May 4. Photo by Eli Mergel.

Audience and flags on Day 4 of Jazz Fest 2017 - May 4. Photo by Eli Mergel.

Art on Day 4 of Jazz Fest 2017 - May 4. Photo by Eli Mergel.

Audience on Day 4 of Jazz Fest 2017 - May 4. Photo by Eli Mergel.

Native American Pow Wow on Day 4 of Jazz Fest 2017 - May 4. Photo by Eli Mergel.

Native American Pow Wow on Day 4 of Jazz Fest 2017 - May 4. Photo by Eli Mergel.

Audience on Day 4 of Jazz Fest 2017 - May 4. Photo by Eli Mergel.

Audience on Day 4 of Jazz Fest 2017 - May 4. Photo by Eli Mergel.

Audience on Day 4 of Jazz Fest 2017 - May 4. Photo by Eli Mergel.

Charlie Gabriel & Friends on Day 4 of Jazz Fest 2017 - May 4. Photo by Eli Mergel.

Audience on Day 4 of Jazz Fest 2017 - May 4. Photo by Eli Mergel.

Doyle Cooper Jazz Band on Day 4 of Jazz Fest 2017 - May 4. Photo by Eli Mergel.

Audience on Day 4 of Jazz Fest 2017 - May 4. Photo by Eli Mergel.

Doyle Cooper Jazz Band on Day 4 of Jazz Fest 2017 - May 4. Photo by Eli Mergel.

Big Chief Bird & the Young Hunters Mardi Gras Indians on Day 4 of Jazz Fest 2017 - May 4. Photo by Eli Mergel.

Audience on Day 4 of Jazz Fest 2017 - May 4. Photo by Eli Mergel.

Audience on Day 4 of Jazz Fest 2017 - May 4. Photo by Eli Mergel.

Big Chief Bird & the Young Hunters Mardi Gras Indians on Day 4 of Jazz Fest 2017 - May 4. Photo by Eli Mergel.

Audience on Day 4 of Jazz Fest 2017 - May 4. Photo by Eli Mergel.

Doyle Cooper Jazz Band on on Day 4 of Jazz Fest 2017 - May 4. Photo by Eli Mergel.

Art on Day 4 of Jazz Fest 2017 - May 4. Photo by Eli Mergel.

Big Chief Bird and the Young Hunters MGI on Day 4 of Jazz Fest 2017 - May 4 Photo by Eli Mergel

Audience on Day 4 of Jazz Fest 2017 - May 4. Photo by Eli Mergel.

Doyle Cooper Jazz Band in the Economy Hall Tent on Day 4 of Jazz Fest 2017 - May 4. Photo by Eli Mergel.

Food on Day 4 of Jazz Fest 2017 - May 4. Photo by Eli Mergel.

Big Chief Bird and the Young Hunters MG Indians on Day 4 of Jazz Fest 2017 - May 4 Photo by Eli Mergel

Papo y Son Mandao on Day 4 of Jazz Fest 2017 - May 4. Photo by Eli Mergel.

Cuba Cultural Exchange on Day 4 of Jazz Fest 2017 - May 4. Photo by Eli Mergel.

Dancers on Day 4 of Jazz Fest 2017 - May 4. Photo by Eli Mergel.

Day 4 of Jazz Fest 2017 - May 4. Photo by Eli Mergel.

Papo y Son Mandao on Day 4 of Jazz Fest 2017 - May 4. Photo by Eli Mergel.

Big Chief Bird and the Young Hunters Mardi Gras Indians on Day 4 of Jazz Fest 2017 - May 4 Photo by Eli Mergel

Day 4 of Jazz Fest 2017 - May 4 Photo by Eli Mergel

Cedric Burnside Project in the Blues Tent on Day 4 of Jazz Fest 2017 - May 4. Photo by Eli Mergel.

on Day 4 of Jazz Fest 2017- May 4 Photo by Eli Mergel

Cedric Burnside Project in the Blues Tent on Day 4 of Jazz Fest 2017 - May 4 Photo by Eli Mergel

Second line parade on Day 4 of Jazz Fest 2017 - May 4 Photo by Eli Mergel

The Roots of Music on Day 4 of Jazz Fest 2017 - May 4. Photo by Eli Mergel.

Big Chief Bird and the Young Hunters Mardi Gras Indians on Day 4 of Jazz Fest 2017 - May 4. Photo by Eli Mergel.

The Roots of Music on Day 4 of Jazz Fest 2017 - May 4. Photo by Eli Mergel.

Shrimp boots on! Day 4 of Jazz Fest 2017 - May 4 Photo by Eli Mergel

Economy Hall Tent on Day 4 of Jazz Fest 2017 - May 4. Photo by Eli Mergel.

Mango Freeze booth on Day 4 of Jazz Fest 2017 - May 4. Photo by Eli Mergel

Jazz Fest Louis Armstrong Tribute on Day 4 - May 4, 2017. Nicholas Payton, James Andrews. Photo by Charlie Steiner.

Jazz Fest Day 4 Louis Armstrong Tribute. Dr. Michael White, Nicholas Payton, James Andrews. Photo by Charlie Steiner.

The Roots of Music at Jazz Fest Day 4 - May 4, 2017. Photo by Charlie Steiner.

Jazz Fest Changui Guantanamo on Day 4 Jazz Fest May 4, 2017. Photo by Charlie Steiner.

Jazz Fest Dancers w. Doyle Cooper Jazz Band on Day 4 Jazz Fest May 4, 2017. Photo by Charlie Steiner.

Jazz Fest Dancers w. Papo y Son Mandao on May 4, 2017 Day 4. Photo by Charlie Steiner.

The Roots of Music at Jazz Fest May 4, 2017. Photo by Charlie Steiner.