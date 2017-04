Photo highlights from Day 1 at Jazz Fest 2017

WWOZ's Action Jackson with band director Wilbert Rawlins. Jazz Fest day 1 on April 28, 2017. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee www.rhrphoto.com

Joe Krown Trio with Walter "Wolfman" Washington and Russel Batiste Jr. during Jazz Fest day 1 on April 28, 2017. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee www.rhrphoto.com

Black Mohawk Spy Queen during Jazz Fest day 1 on April 28, 2017. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee www.rhrphoto.com

Black Mohawk Spy Boy during Jazz Fest day 1 on April 28, 2017. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee www.rhrphoto.com

Big Chief Kevin parading with Black Foot Hunters during Jazz Fest day 1 on April 28, 2017. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee www.rhrphoto.com

John Mahoney Big Band perform at the Jazz Tent during Jazz Fest day 1 on April 28, 2017. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee www.rhrphoto.com

David L. Harris performs at the Jazz Tent during Jazz Fest day 1 on April 28, 2017. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee www.rhrphoto.com

Black Foot Hunters in the WWOZ Hospitality Tent - Day 1 Jazz Fest 2017 - April 28

Lunchtime at Day 1 of Jazz Fest - April 28, 2017

New food item: Fried Des Allemands Catfish Filet Po-Boy from Galley Seafood Restaurant in Food Area 2 at Jazz Fest 2017

Semolian Warriors on the Jazz & Heritage Stage - Day 1 Jazz Fest - April 28, 2017

Cuba comes to Jazz Fest, Day 1 - April 28, 2017

Viva Cuba! at Day 1 Jazz Fest - April 28, 2017

WWOZ shirt spotted in the audience - Jazz Fest Day 1 - April 28, 2017

Mardi Gras Indians on parade at Day 1 Jazz Fest - April 28, 2017

Meschiya Lake & the Little Big Horns hit the Acura Stage, Jazz Fest Day 1 - April 28, 2017

Fest hats are the best! Jazz Fest Day 1 - April 28, 2017

No Smoking Anything in the WWOZ Hospitality Tent