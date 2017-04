Photo highlights from Day 2 of Jazz Fest 2017

Jazz Fest day 2 on April 29, 2017. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee www.rhrphoto.com

Brother Tyrone & The Mind Benders during Jazz Fest day 2 on April 29, 2017. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee www.rhrphoto.com

Divine Ladies SA&PC during Jazz Fest day 2 on April 29, 2017. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee www.rhrphoto.com

Comanche Hunters during Jazz Fest day 2 on April 29, 2017. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee www.rhrphoto.com

Wild Mohicans during Jazz Fest day 2 on April 29, 2017. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee www.rhrphoto.com

Washitaw Nation during Jazz Fest day 2 on April 29, 2017. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee www.rhrphoto.com

J Monque D visits WWOZ Hospitaity Tent at Jazz Fest day 2 on April 29, 2017. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee www.rhrphoto.com

Wild Mohicans during Jazz Fest day 2 on April 29, 2017. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee www.rhrphoto.com

Stanton Moore during Jazz Fest day 2 on April 29, 2017. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee www.rhrphoto.com

(unknown) performing with Stanton Moore during Jazz Fest day 2 on April 29, 2017. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee www.rhrphoto.com

David Torkanowsky performing with Staton Moore during Jazz Fest day 2 on April 29, 2017. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee www.rhrphoto.com

Pete Fountain memorial second line during Jazz Fest day 2 on April 29, 2017. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee www.rhrphoto.com

Kenny Neal and the Baton Rouge Blues Revue during Jazz Fest day 2 on April 29, 2017. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee www.rhrphoto.com

The Pedrito Martinez GroupJazz Fest day 2 on April 29, 2017. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee www.rhrphoto.com

Jazz Fest day 2 on April 29, 2017. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee www.rhrphoto.com

Creole Osceolas during Jazz Fest day 2 on April 29, 2017. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee www.rhrphoto.com

Black Hatchet during Jazz Fest day 2 on April 29, 2017. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee www.rhrphoto.com

Creole Osceolas getting ready during Jazz Fest day 2 on April 29, 2017. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee www.rhrphoto.com

Black Hatchet during Jazz Fest day 2 on April 29, 2017. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee www.rhrphoto.com

The Jazz Epistles Featuring Abdullah Ibrahim& Ekaya with Terence Blanchard during Jazz Fest day 2 on April 29, 2017. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee www.rhrphoto.com

Black Hatchet during Jazz Fest day 2 on April 29, 2017. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee www.rhrphoto.com

Jazz Fest day 2 on April 29, 2017. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee www.rhrphoto.com

Mr. Okra on Jazz Fest day 2 on April 29, 2017. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee www.rhrphoto.com

Jazz Fest day 2 on April 29, 2017. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee www.rhrphoto.com

Honey Island Swamp Band during Jazz Fest day 2 on April 29, 2017. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee www.rhrphoto.com

The Jazz Epistles Featuring Abdullah Ibrahim& Ekaya with Terence Blanchard during Jazz Fest day 2 on April 29, 2017. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee www.rhrphoto.com

Gregg Stafford, Detroit Brooks, Dr Michael White, interview Gwen Thompkins, and Gregory Davis, at Allison Miner Music Heritage Stage, Photo by Marc PoKempner.

A plate of Ropa Vieja at the Cuban Cultural Exchange Pavilion. Photo by Marc PoKempner.

'OZ Hospitality Tent Day 2 - Jazz Fest 2017

Marc Broussard performing at the 'OZ Hospitality Tent - April 29 2017

Marc Broussard in the 'OZ Hospitality Tent - Day 2 Jazz Fest 2017