Photo highlights from Jazz Fest Day 3

Jazz Fest day 3 on April 30, 2017. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee www.rhrphoto.com

Jazz Fest day 3 on April 30, 2017. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee www.rhrphoto.com

Young Men Olympia Aid Social Aid & Pleasure Clubs member at Jazz Fest day 3 on April 30, 2017. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee www.rhrphoto.com

Jazz Fest day 3 on April 30, 2017. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee www.rhrphoto.com

Jazz Fest day 3 on April 30, 2017. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee www.rhrphoto.com

New Orleans Baby Doll Ladies at Jazz Fest day 3 on April 30, 2017. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee www.rhrphoto.com

New Orleans Baby Doll Ladies at Jazz Fest day 3 on April 30, 2017. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee www.rhrphoto.com

Guitarist Bruno Speight with Maceo Parker Band on Sunday, April 30, 2017; Day 3 of Jazz Fest. Photo by Olivia Greene.

Nikki Glaspie with the Maceo Parker Band on Sunday, April 30, 2017, Day 3 of Jazz Fest. Photo by Olivia Greene.

Abdullah Ibrahim with the Jazz Epistles on Day 3 of Jazz Fest 2017. Photo by Marc PoKempner.

John Boutte in the Jazz Tent on Sunday, April 30, 2017 - Day 3 of Jazz Fest. Photo by Marc PoKempner.

Corey Henry with the Midnite Disturbers on the Jazz & Heritage Stage; Sunday, April 30, 2017 - Day 3 of Jazz Fest. Photo by Leona Strassberg Steiner.

Shamarr Allen with the Midnite Disturbers on the Jazz & Heritage Stage; Sunday, April 30, 2017 - Day 3 of Jazz Fest. Photo by Leona Strassberg Steiner.

Midnite Disturbers on the Jazz & Heritage Stage; Sunday, April 30, 2017 - Day 3 of Jazz Fest. Photo by Leona Strassberg Steiner.

The Clark Sisters in the Gospel Tent on April 30, 2017 - Day 3 of Jazz Fest. Photo by Leona Strassberg Steiner.

Big Chief Monk Boudreaux of the Golden Eagles on Sunday, April 30, 2017, Day 3 of Jazz Fest. Photo by Leona Strassberg Steiner.

Big Chief Monk Boudreaux of the Golden Eagles on Sunday, April 30, 2017, Day 3 of Jazz Fest. Photo by Leona Strassberg Steiner.

Maceo Parker in the Jazz Tent on April 30, 2017 - Day 3 of Jazz Fest. Photo by Leona Strassberg Steiner.