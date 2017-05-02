Photo highlights from Jazz Fest Day 3

Published on: May 2nd, 2017

Our photographers are on the scene to capture the moments that make Jazz Fest special-- even on a day that was half rained out. Jazz Fest wasn't able to open the gates till 3p on Sunday, April 30 but there was still some great music and happenings. Check out some highlights from Day 3 below!

Topic tags: 
Jazz Fest
Related content: 

WWOZ
Get the 'OZone monthly newsletter
Subscribe
Flaming drumsticks
Support the Guardians of the Groove
Sponsor 'OZ
WWOZ
Navy Guardians Tee - $20.00
Shop 'OZ
WWOZ
NOLA Musicians' Recipes
$34.95
More

WWOZ
help listening | About WWOZ | Contact WWOZ | Site Terms | Privacy Policy | Jobs

All user-submitted content owned by the Poster. Everything else is (C) 2001-2017 WWOZ New Orleans 90.7 FM. All rights reserved.