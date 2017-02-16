5 years of Grammy Award winners from New Orleans

Jon Cleary, originally born in England, but made New Orleans his home in 1980, is the poster child example of thriving in the New Orleans music scene as an outsider. Over the course of his impressive career, the artists and culture of New Orleans completely influenced his musical style. A perfect example of this is the title track of his Grammy Award winning album GoGo Juice, of which the lyrics are comprised of different slang terms Cleary has heard throughout being immersed in the city.

GoGo Juice is Cleary’s only Grammy nomination and win despite a prolific recording career. Featured above is Cleary performing with the Monster Gentleman at Chickie Wah Wah. He will be performing there again on February 21st and is a part of the 2017 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

57th Annual Grammy Awards: Jo-El Sonnier’s The Legacy wins Best Regional Roots Music Album

Jo-El Sonnier has been nominated for a Grammy in 1980 for Cajun Life, 1997 for Cajun Pride, 2001 for Cajun Blood (Best Traditional Folk Album), and 2015 for The Legacy which earned him the award for Best Regional Roots Music Album.

Featured above is Sonnier with other various Grammy winners performing ‘Healin’ Song,’ originally written after September 11th, 2001, but was recorded in 2015 in light of the shootings in Lafayette, LA. A fund entitled the ‘Healin’ Song Fund’ in conjunction with the Community Foundation of Acadiana for those “affected by tragedy in Acadiana: spiritual, mental, financial, or physical.”

56th Annual Grammy Awards: Terrance Simien & the Zydeco Experience wins Best Regional Roots Music Album

Terrance Simien & the Zydeco Experience helped established a new award category in 2007 for Best Zydeco or Cajun Music Album and would later win his first Grammy in that category the following year for Live Worldwide. Terrance Simien & the Zydeco Experience would also go on to win the category for Best Regional Roots Music Album in 2014 for their 2013 release entitled Dockside Sessions.

In the spirit of Mardi Gras, featured above is Terrance Simien & the Zydeco Experience performing ‘Mardi Gras In the Country’ in 2014 at Michael Arnone’s Crawfish Festival in Augusta, NJ. The 28th Annual Michael Arnone’s Crawfish Festival will take place June 2-4, 2017 and will feature Rebirth Brass Band, Terence Simien & the Zydeco Experience, Chubby Carrier & the Bayou Swamp Band, and many other New Orleans artists.

55th Annual Grammy Awards: Dr. John’s Locked Down wins Best Blues Album

Dr. John is a six-time Grammy Award winner beginning in 1989 with Best Jazz Vocal Performance in a Duo or Group for ‘Makin’ Whoopee,’ 1992 with Best Traditional Blues Album for Goin’ Back To New Orleans, 1996 with Best Rock Instrumental Performance for ‘SRV Shuffle,’ 2000 with Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals for ‘Is You Is, Or Is You Ain’t (My Baby),’ 2008 with Best Contemporary Blues Album for City That Care Forgot, and finally 2013 with Best Blues Album for Locked Down, produced by The Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach.

Featured above are Dr. John and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band performing ‘Lonely Boy’ with the Black Keys at the 55th Annual Grammy Awards. Dr. John and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band will both be a part of the 2017 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

54th Annual Grammy Award: Rebirth Brass Band’s Rebirth of New Orleans wins Best Regional Roots Music Album

Rebirth Brass Band won a Grammy Award for Best Regional Roots Music Album in 2012, the inaugural year for that category, for their 2011 release entitled Rebirth of New Orleans.

Featured above is Rebirth Brass Band performing ‘Do Whatcha Wanna’ for the Jam In the Van series where musicians perform and record in a solar powered mobile studio. Rebirth Brass Band will be a part of the 2017 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.