5 things to know for 2/3-2/9

1) Treme Sidewalk Steppers are steppin' out on Sunday at 11:30a! Get the route sheet from WWOZ's Takin' It To The Streets.

2) The Jazz & Heritage Foundation is hosting two cool events this weekend. The second annual RETROPERSPECTIVE Film Festival starts today and runs through Sunday. This festival is a showcase for the best in documentaries by and about southern Louisiana, with classic feature-length films paired with upcoming works-in-progress by current New Orleans filmmakers. Admission is free.

The Jazz & Heritage Gallery will also be hosting a new photo exhibit, with special opening reception on Saturday, February 4 from 6-9p, featuring the works of Eli Mergel and the annual 'Class Got Brass' competition. Mergel has been on hand at the competition for area middle and high school brass bands since 2014, capturing the drama and passion of the Class Got Brass program in black-and-white.

3) Henry Butler gave an impromptu performance in our studios on Thursday, February 2. Check out his interview and performance on our 2-week archive (Th. 2/2 New Orleans Music Show; interview starts about one hour into the show).

4) New Orleans artists and cultural performers are facing a housing crisis. 1/3 of renters in New Orleans pay more than half of their monthly income for housing costs. NPR's Jazz Night in America rode along with John Boutte for a personal tour of changing neighborhoods and a look at the factors influencing increased cost of living in the Crescent City. Check it out in the video below.

5) Bandcamp will be donating 100% of its proceeds from sales made on Friday, February 3 to the American Civil Liberties Union. We've featured quite a few local artists who sell their music on this website in the WWOZ new music spotlight series.