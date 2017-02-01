Henry Butler at WWOZ Feb. 2

Henry Butler [Photo by Leona Strassberg Steiner]

Tune in during the New Orleans Music Show on Thursday, February 2 as Henry Butler sits down with our host to talk about the Woodlands Conservancy benefit he's headlining at the People's Health New Orleans Jazz Market the same evening. The New Orleans Music Show airs every weekday between 11a and 2p. Listen here!

The Thursday performance will be Butler's first local appearance since October. He'll perform a solo set that tilts toward the rhythm and blues end of his broad musical spectrum, which also encompasses jazz, classical music and just about everything in between.

WWOZ
