'Class Got Brass' Applications & Photo Exhibit

Authored by: 
Carrie Booher
Published on: January 30th, 2017

906x680 The students of Dolores T. Aaron Middle School preparing to perform at the 2016 Class Got Brass [Photo by Eli Mergel]

The students of Dolores T. Aaron Middle School preparing to perform at the 2016 Class Got Brass [Photo by Eli Mergel]
The students of Dolores T. Aaron Middle School preparing to perform at the 2016 Class Got Brass [Photo by Eli Mergel]

The 2017 'Class Got Brass' competition will be held during the Congo Square Rhythms Festival on Sunday, March 19, 2017. This competition is open to area middle and high school brass bands. There are two categories for the competition: advanced and beginner. For the advanced category, first prize is $10,000; second prize is $7,000; third prize is $5,000. For the beginner category, the prizes are: $5,000 (first), $4,000 (second), $3,000 (third). Prizes are in the form of gift certificates that can be redeemed for instruments, instrument repair or other supplies for the winning schools music programs. The application deadline is Monday, March 6, 2017; see the Jazz & Heritage Foundation website for full entry guidelines.

The Jazz & Heritage Foundation will also be hosting a new 'Class Got Brass' photo exhibit opening on Saturday, February 4 from 6-9p at the Jazz & Heritage Gallery (1205 N. Rampart). Photographer Eli Mergel (who is also a WWOZ contributing photographer) was on hand at the 2014, 2015, and 2016 contests to document the drama and passion of the Class Got Brass program. His intense and vivid black-and-white images capture the joy and community spirit of the New Orleans brass band traditions. Learn more about this enriching photography exhibit.

Mergel's photos will be on display through March 3. The Jazz & Heritage Gallery's regular opening hours are Monday-Friday, 10:30a-4:30p.

Topic tags: 
Education, Photography
WWOZ
