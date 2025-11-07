2026 Louisiana Grammy Award nominees

Congratulations to all of the 2026 Grammy Award nominees, especially those from Louisiana and the Gulf Coast!

Louisianans again feature heavily for Best Regional Roots Music Album, snagging all five nominations in this category! The nominees are Corey Henry & the Treme Funktet for Live at Vaughan's, Preservation Brass & Preservation Hall Jazz Band for For Fat Man, Kyle Roussel for Church of New Orleans, Trombone Shorty and New Breed Brass Band for Second Line Sunday, and Various Artists for A Tribute to the King of Zydeco, released on Eunice, Louisiana's Valcour Records. Marcia Ball, Sonny Landreth, Jon Cleary, Tommy McLain, Shannon McNally, CJ Chenier, Geno Delafose, Steve Riley, Roddie Romero, Curley Taylor, and Nathan Williams are all contributors to this fantastic compilation.

Jon Batiste is nominated for Best American Roots Performance for 'Lonely Avenue' alongside Randy Newman, Best Americana Album for Big Money and Best American Roots Song for the album's title song, 'Big Money.'

Branford Marsalis Quartet is nominated for Best Jazz Instrumental Album for Belonging.

Bobby Rush is nominated for Best Traditional Blues Album alongside Kenny Wayne Shepherd for Young Fashioned Ways. Buddy Guy is nominated in the same category for Ain't Done With The Blues.

Samantha Fish scored a nomination for Best Contemporary Blues Album for Paper Doll.

PJ Morton received a nod in the Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance Song category for 'Amazing' and Best Gospel Album for Heart of Mine.

Greer Grimsely is nominated for Best Opera Recording for Tesori: Grounded.

Carter Lang is nominated for Album Of The Year for co-writing on Justin Bieber's SWAG.

Johnaye Kendrick is nominated for Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals for "Big Fish"

Sullivan Fornter is nominated Best Jazz Instrumental Album for Southern Nights.

Baskin native Lainey Wilson received nominations in three categories: Best Country Solo Performance for 'Somewhere Over Laredo,' Best Country Duo/Group Performance for 'Trailblazer' with Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert, and Best Country Song for 'Somewhere Over Laredo.'

Addison Rae is nominated for Best New Artist.

Congratulations to all the artists with Louisiana ties and fingers crossed for y'all to win! The 68th GRAMMY Awards will air Sunday, February 1, 2026.