2025 Louisiana-based Grammy Award nominees

Published on: February 1st, 2025

906 Big Chief Monk Boudreaux & the Golden Eagles at Jazz Fest 2024 [Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee]

Big Chief Monk Boudreaux & the Golden Eagles at Jazz Fest 2024 [Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee]
Big Chief Monk Boudreaux & the Golden Eagles at Jazz Fest 2024 [Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee]

New Breed Brass Band with Trombone Shorty at Jazz Fest 2024 [Photo by Louis Crispino]

New Breed Brass Band with Trombone Shorty at Jazz Fest 2024 [Photo by Louis Crispino]
New Breed Brass Band with Trombone Shorty at Jazz Fest 2024 [Photo by Louis Crispino]

Congratulations to all of the 2025 Grammy Award nominees, especially those from Louisiana and the Gulf Coast! 

Jon Batiste's documentary American Symphony earned nominations in two categories, Best Music Film and a song featured in the film by Batiste and Dan Wilson for Best Song Written For Visual Media.

Tank & the Bangas are nominated for Best Spoken Word Poetry Album for The Heart, The Mind, The Soul.

Louisianans again feature heavily for Best Regional Roots Music Album, nabbing four of the five nominations in this category. Nominees with Louisiana ties in this category are Big Chief Monk Boudreaux & the Golden Eagles featuring J'Wan Boudreaux for Live at the 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, The Rumble featuring Chief Joseph Boudreaux, Jr. for Stories From The Battlefield, New Breed Brass Band featuring Trombone Shorty for Live at the 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, and Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock & Soul for 25 Back To My Roots

Herlin Riley received a nod in the Best Jazz Instrumental Album category for his work with Bill Frissell on Amrbose Akinmusire's Owl Song.

Congratulations to all the artists with Louisiana ties and fingers crossed for y'all to win! The 67th GRAMMY Awards will air February 2, 2025.

Topic tags: 
Jazz, Jazz Fest
Related content: 

WWOZ
Get the 'OZone monthly newsletter
Follow 'OZ
facebook logo
Like us on Facebook
Learn More
Volunteer
Volunteer at WWOZ
More
WWOZ
Hear it here!
Listen

WWOZ
help listening | About WWOZ | Contact WWOZ | Site Terms | Privacy Policy | Jobs

All user-submitted content owned by the Poster. Everything else is (C) 2001-2025 WWOZ New Orleans 90.7 FM. All rights reserved.