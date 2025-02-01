2025 Louisiana-based Grammy Award nominees

Congratulations to all of the 2025 Grammy Award nominees, especially those from Louisiana and the Gulf Coast!

Jon Batiste's documentary American Symphony earned nominations in two categories, Best Music Film and a song featured in the film by Batiste and Dan Wilson for Best Song Written For Visual Media.

Tank & the Bangas are nominated for Best Spoken Word Poetry Album for The Heart, The Mind, The Soul.

Louisianans again feature heavily for Best Regional Roots Music Album, nabbing four of the five nominations in this category. Nominees with Louisiana ties in this category are Big Chief Monk Boudreaux & the Golden Eagles featuring J'Wan Boudreaux for Live at the 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, The Rumble featuring Chief Joseph Boudreaux, Jr. for Stories From The Battlefield, New Breed Brass Band featuring Trombone Shorty for Live at the 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, and Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock & Soul for 25 Back To My Roots.

Herlin Riley received a nod in the Best Jazz Instrumental Album category for his work with Bill Frissell on Amrbose Akinmusire's Owl Song.

Congratulations to all the artists with Louisiana ties and fingers crossed for y'all to win! The 67th GRAMMY Awards will air February 2, 2025.