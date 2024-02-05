LPO & Lost Bayou Ramblers, Buckwheat Zydeco, Jr., PJ Morton win at 2024 Grammys

Louisiana is on top of the Best Regional Roots Music Album at the Grammys this year!

Congratulations to the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra and Lost Bayou Ramblers, as well as Buckwheat Zydeco, Jr. & the Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band for their wins! The LPO with Lost Bayou Ramblers and Buckwheat Zydeco, Jr. and his band both came out on top with a rare tie for their respective albums, "Live: Orpheum Theater Nola," and "New Beginnings."

You can hear "Live: Orpheum Theater Nola" at lostbayouramblers.bandcamp.com. "New Beginnings" is available at your favorite local record store and on most streaming platforms.

And congratulations, as well, to New Orleanian PJ Morton for his win for Best Traditional R&B Performance for 'Good Morning,' featuring Susan Carol!