WWOZ honored with 11 nominations by Press Club of New Orleans for Excellence in Journalism

We are proud to share that WWOZ has been honored with a record-breaking eleven nominations in nine categories by the Press Club of New Orleans for Excellence in Journalism! The nominations encompass media produced and published during the 2024 calendar year.

Here are our nominations!

RADIO

General Excellence in Radio

WWOZ Staff and Volunteers

Best Live Remote Broadcast

WWOZ Live Broadcast of the 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

Best Cultural Broadcast

WWOZ Fall 2024 Festing in Place

VIDEOGRAPHY

Best Feature Videography

The Lady Who Makes The Clouds Sing: Miss Calliope