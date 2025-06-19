WWOZ honored with 11 nominations by Press Club of New Orleans for Excellence in Journalism

Published on: June 19th, 2025

We are proud to share that WWOZ has been honored with a record-breaking eleven nominations in nine categories by the Press Club of New Orleans for Excellence in Journalism! The nominations encompass media produced and published during the 2024 calendar year.

Here are our nominations!

RADIO

General Excellence in Radio
WWOZ Staff and Volunteers

Best Live Remote Broadcast
WWOZ Live Broadcast of the 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

Best Cultural Broadcast
WWOZ Fall 2024 Festing in Place

VIDEOGRAPHY

Best Feature Videography
The Lady Who Makes The Clouds Sing: Miss Calliope

SOCIAL MEDIA & DIGITAL

Best Use of Instagram
Irma Thomas Live at WWOZ

Best Use of Facebook
Second Line Parade Schedule Announcement
Crescent City Blues and BBQ Festival

Digital Special Section
Groovapedia
A Closer Walk: Interactive New Orleans Music History Map

PHOTOGRAPHY

Best Feature Photo
Baby Dolls at Scene Boosters Second Line Parade by MJ Mastrogiovanni

Best Portrait
Buffalo Hunters Big Chief Spoon by MJ Mastrogiovanni

Congratulations and thanks to our entire talented WWOZ staff & volunteers, our fantastic musicians, and supporters worldwide! You are all true Guardians of the Groove!

Topic tags: 
Awards, Jazz Fest, Film/Video, News about WWOZ, Festing in Place, Photography
Related content: 

WWOZ
Get the 'OZone monthly newsletter
Follow 'OZ
facebook logo
Like us on Facebook
Learn More
Volunteer
Volunteer at WWOZ
More
WWOZ
Hear it here!
Listen

WWOZ
help listening | About WWOZ | Contact WWOZ | Site Terms | Privacy Policy | Jobs

All user-submitted content owned by the Poster. Everything else is (C) 2001-2025 WWOZ New Orleans 90.7 FM. All rights reserved.