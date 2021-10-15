WWOZ wins 5 Press Club of New Orleans Awards for Excellence in Journalism (again!)

We are happy to share that WWOZ won five Press Club of New Orleans Awards last night in the categories of Best Radio Show for "Jazz Festing In Place," Best Social Video for "WWOZ Groove Gala," Best Social Media Campaign for "Jazz Festing In Place," Best Feature Videography for "Telephone Grooves," and Best Use of Twitter for "Jazz Festing In Place!"

In addition to the wins, we also captured two runner up spots for Best Use of Facebook ("WWOZ OnlineWire") and Best Social Video ("WWOZ Piano Night"), giving us both first and second place in the social video category, and one third place recognition in the Digital Special Category for the WWOZ OnlineWire.

Our members make our work possible-- thank you to everyone out there who supports WWOZ. We are listener-supported radio (and more)!