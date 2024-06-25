WWOZ receives ten Excellence in Journalism Award nominations from the Press Club of New Orleans

We are proud to share that WWOZ has been honored with a record-breaking ten nominations in nine categories by the Press Club of New Orleans for Excellence in Journalism! The nominations were announced at the Press Club's annual meeting tonight.

Each category below received multiple submissions from local media outlets but only the top three became finalists. The nominations encompass media produced and published during the 2023 calendar year.

WWOZ's nominations and categories include:

RADIO

General Excellence in Radio

WWOZ Staff and Volunteers

Station Overview

Best Live Remote Broadcast

WWOZ Staff and Volunteers

Jazz Fest Live 2023

Best Cultural Broadcast

WWOZ Staff and Volunteers

WWOZ's Piano Tribute to Professor Longhair and James Booker

SOCIAL

Best Use of X (Twitter) (Two nominations)

WWOZ Staff

WWOZ's 43rd Birthday

WWOZ Staff

Holidays - New Orleans Style

Best Use of Facebook

WWOZ Staff

Crescent City Blues & BBQ Fest

DIGITAL SPECIAL SECTION

WWOZ

A Closer Walk: Interactive New Orleans Music History

PHOTOGRAPHY

Multi-Feature Photo

WWOZ STAFF

Jazz Fest

Feature Photo

WWOZ

Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Tarriona "Tank" Ball

Portrait

WWOZ

Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Doreen Ketchens

The Press Club of New Orleans Award ceremony will be held on Saturday, August 24!

Huge congratulations and thanks to the entire incredible WWOZ team who contributed to this work! Thank you ALL for everything you do!