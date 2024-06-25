WWOZ receives ten Excellence in Journalism Award nominations from the Press Club of New Orleans

Published on: June 25th, 2024

We are proud to share that WWOZ has been honored with a record-breaking ten nominations in nine categories by the Press Club of New Orleans for Excellence in Journalism! The nominations were announced at the Press Club's annual meeting tonight.

Each category below received multiple submissions from local media outlets but only the top three became finalists. The nominations encompass media produced and published during the 2023 calendar year.

WWOZ's nominations and categories include:

RADIO

General Excellence in Radio
WWOZ Staff and Volunteers
Station Overview

Best Live Remote Broadcast
WWOZ Staff and Volunteers
Jazz Fest Live 2023

Best Cultural Broadcast 
WWOZ Staff and Volunteers
WWOZ's Piano Tribute to Professor Longhair and James Booker

SOCIAL

Best Use of X (Twitter) (Two nominations)
WWOZ Staff
WWOZ's 43rd Birthday

WWOZ Staff
Holidays - New Orleans Style

Best Use of Facebook 
WWOZ Staff
Crescent City Blues & BBQ Fest

DIGITAL SPECIAL SECTION

WWOZ
A Closer Walk: Interactive New Orleans Music History 

PHOTOGRAPHY

Multi-Feature Photo
WWOZ STAFF
Jazz Fest

Feature Photo
WWOZ
Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee
Tarriona "Tank" Ball

Portrait 
WWOZ
Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee
Doreen Ketchens

 

The Press Club of New Orleans Award ceremony will be held on Saturday, August 24!

Huge congratulations and thanks to the entire incredible WWOZ team who contributed to this work! Thank you ALL for everything you do!

