WWOZ receives ten Excellence in Journalism Award nominations from the Press Club of New Orleans

We are proud to share that WWOZ has been honored with a record-breaking ten nominations in nine categories by the Press Club of New Orleans for Excellence in Journalism! The nominations were announced at the Press Club's annual meeting tonight.
Each category below received multiple submissions from local media outlets but only the top three became finalists. The nominations encompass media produced and published during the 2023 calendar year.
WWOZ's nominations and categories include:
RADIO
General Excellence in Radio
WWOZ Staff and Volunteers
Station Overview
Best Live Remote Broadcast
WWOZ Staff and Volunteers
Jazz Fest Live 2023
Best Cultural Broadcast
WWOZ Staff and Volunteers
WWOZ's Piano Tribute to Professor Longhair and James Booker
SOCIAL
Best Use of X (Twitter) (Two nominations)
WWOZ Staff
WWOZ's 43rd Birthday
WWOZ Staff
Holidays - New Orleans Style
Best Use of Facebook
WWOZ Staff
Crescent City Blues & BBQ Fest
DIGITAL SPECIAL SECTION
WWOZ
A Closer Walk: Interactive New Orleans Music History
PHOTOGRAPHY
Multi-Feature Photo
WWOZ STAFF
Jazz Fest
Feature Photo
WWOZ
Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee
Tarriona "Tank" Ball
Portrait
WWOZ
Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee
Doreen Ketchens
The Press Club of New Orleans Award ceremony will be held on Saturday, August 24!
Huge congratulations and thanks to the entire incredible WWOZ team who contributed to this work! Thank you ALL for everything you do!