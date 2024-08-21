The Lady Who Makes The Clouds Sing

If you've spent any time in the French Quarter, you're familiar with the sounds of the Steamboat Natchez's calliope, but you probably don't know who's behind it. Meet Miss Calliope, Debbie Fagnano, arguably New Orleans' most listened-to musician! Her songs fill the air along the Mississippi River three times a day, including the air right outside WWOZ's new studio on the fifth floor of the Jax Brewery building. Learn more about her story and how the calliope works in the video below!