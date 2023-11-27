Looking Forward: French Market studio reflection

WWOZ is moving up the street from our French Market Studio to our new home at Jax Brewery so we're spending this week looking back at 18 years of WWOZ broadcasting from the French Market with photos, videos, and station volunteer recollections.

I'll always cherish the French Market studio for being the first place where I conducted interviews with national artists like Robert "Kool" Bell, bassist and founder of Kool & the Gang, and also my friend, bassist and band leader Christian McBride, who came up to share rare audio from his personal James Brown collection.

I never had a particular attachment to the French Market studio, as it always felt like a resting place as opposed to a permanent place. With that, since it was our home following Katrina, I was always thankful for it since it was *a* place, which is better than *no* place - our status following Katrina.

But I am so looking forward to moving into our new home, which really already feels just like that - a home where we can settle in comfortably and spaciously, giving staff and volunteers the things needed to really create some wonderful moments and community around the music and musicians we love. Wherever WWOZ is, all who believe in the power of good music will be sure to follow.

- Soul Sister, WWOZ Show Host for 27 years

Soul Power, Saturdays from 8-10pm

Please support our move into the future! November 28 is Giving Tuesday AND it's WWOZ's moving day as we relocate our studio to Jax Brewery!