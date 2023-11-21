Behind-the-Scenes at WWOZ's French Market Studio

WWOZ is moving up the street from our French Market Studio to our new home at Jax Brewery. We're spending this week looking back at 17 years of WWOZ broadcasting from the French Market with photos, videos, and station volunteer recollections.

WWOZ is an open book, but the radio leaves much to the imagination. Here is a French Market Studio Behind-the-Scenes Tour filmed during a WWOZ membership drive in 2018.

Please support our move into the future! November 28 is Giving Tuesday AND it's WWOZ's moving day as we relocate our studio to Jax Brewery!