Duane Williams: French Market Studio Reflection

WWOZ is moving up the street from our French Market Studio to our new home at Jax Brewery so we're spending this week looking back at 18 years of WWOZ broadcasting from the French Market with photos, videos, and station volunteer recollections.

From Duane Williams, host of What's New on Sundays, 10pm-12am CT:

This Tuesday will be marked by the most bittersweet second line I’ve ever been a part of. We'll be slowly leaving the building where I first spent time with WWOZ outside of my radio. The French Market Building is where I volunteered for countless hours while making innumerable friends as we went on music-fueled adventures up until my time there led to me being blessed to both work there and become a show host.

The fun, love, and camaraderie has never stopped and never will. Just thinking back to finally connecting the performance studio with the DJ booth instead of staff running up and down the halls to let DJs know when the live music was ready to go brings a smile to my lips.

It has been such a joy to watch the station grow to the point we couldn’t fit it all together under the Market roof. It’s going to be so nice to reunite every facet of our family in this iconic brewery. Together, we’ll proudly shake our (guardians of the) groove thangs down to our new home at the iconic Jax Brewery until we find our forever home to continue spreading the musical love across the world.

Please support our move into the future! November 28 is Giving Tuesday AND it's WWOZ's moving day as we relocate our studio to Jax Brewery!